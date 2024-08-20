Conference Championship Winners For 2024 College Football Season: ACC, Big Ten, SEC, Big 12 Predictions

The 2024 college football season is upon us, and with it comes an epic five-month journey that will culminate on January 20, 2025 in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Atlanta. There will be plenty of twists and turns between now and then, which will make some of us look like geniuses and others look like total morons. With that said, full transparency is needed in order for you, the readers, to either hate us or love us.

It’s time to go on the record. Here are the conference champion picks from OutKick writers Trey Wallace and Barrett Sallee.

SEC Championship

Wallace: While the conference schedule should lead to multiple teams from the SEC making a push towards the college football playoffs, the race towards Atlanta will be fascinating. Even though I think this will be a race towards the finish line during the month of November for at least four teams, I think Ole Miss and Georgia will play for the SEC crown. At the end, Carson Beck will lead the Bulldogs to a championship win. Georgia

Sallee: I’m going to throw a curveball here and say that it’ll be Georgia. Wait, what? That’s not a curveball? Well, the devil is in the details. The Bulldogs will lose to Texas in Austin on October 19 but top the undefeated Longhorns in Atlanta in the SEC Championship Game. The front seven should be nasty, the offensive line will be a force and look for Dominic Lovett, Dillon Bell and Arian Smith to be more-than-suitable replacements for the Bulldogs’ recently-departed wide receiver talent. Georgia

Big Ten Champions

Wallace: This Ohio State team is built for a championship run, and not just in the Big Ten. And if i’m being honest, there shouldn’t be another team that beats them for the conference title. But, don’t be surprised if Oregon is battling for the Big Ten’s second playoff spot. Thank goodness we get the Ducks vs. Buckeyes matchup in the regular season. But, it will be Ohio State raising the Big Ten trophy in Indianapolis, and preparing for a national title run. Ohio State

Sallee: Ohio State is the natural choice here, and it’s also the right choice. I don’t think that quarterback Will Howard is a star, but the weapons around him should be more than enough for the Buckeyes to win their first Big Ten title since 2020 … even if it includes the challenge of beating Oregon twice in the same season. The 1-2 tandem of TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins is the best running back combo in the country, and Howard will have plenty of weapons outside including star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. Ohio State

ACC Champions

Wallace: After what feels like a decade of waiting, this is the year Miami gets back to the ACC championship and raises the trophy. Look, I like Florida State, but they will sustain a few losses, but I’m fascinated by the tiebreaker scenario with teams like NC State or even Clemson. Either way, Washington State transfer QB Cam Ward will lead the Hurricanes to the ACC title. Miami

Sallee: I’m still buying Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik even after last year’s struggles, and I think he will make me look smart en route to the ACC crown. The offensive line should be one of the best in the country, there are plenty of weapons outside and running back Phil Mafah is one of the most underrated players in the country. Road games at Florida State and Virginia Tech will be tough, but the Tigers will still find their way to the ACC Championship Game and put together 60 good minutes in Charlotte. Clemson

Big 12 Champions

Wallace: This conference title race is going to be fun to watch, as I think Utah, Kansas, Oklahoma State and Kansas State can all make a run for the Big 12 championship. But with Cam Rising returning for what feels like his 10th year of college football, I think the Utah quarterback is the equalizer for Kyle Wittingham, and the Utes win the title in this new-look conference. Utah

Sallee: Oklahoma State has the best player in the country returning in running back Ollie Gordon II, all five offensive linemen back and a quarterback in Alan Bowman who, like Rising, is entering what feels like his 10th college football season. If that isn’t enough, the entire secondary and most of the linebacking corps returns as well. Plus, the Cowboys’ only tough road game is at Kansas State on September 28. This recipe SCREAMS "Mike Gundy special." Oklahoma State

There you have it, our conference champions for the 2024 season. Coming up later in the week, we will unveil our predicted College Football Playoff participants, as the season begins on Saturday in Dublin, Ireland.

We made it, the season is finally here. So feel free to give us your picks for conference champions.