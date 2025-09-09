CNN's Brian Stelter Calls Outrage Over Iryna Zarutska's Murder 'Baldly Racist'

When CNN’s Brian Stelter finally spoke about the murder of Iryna Zarutska, he didn’t question why major outlets stayed silent. Instead, he dismissed outrage over the killing as “baldly racist."

A CNN analyst finally acknowledged the viral, fatal stabbing of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. But instead of holding legacy outlets accountable for ignoring the story, media analyst Brian Stelter chose to criticize those who did acknowledge it—dismissing their outrage as "baldly racist."

Stelter argued that Zarutska’s murder has become a "political symbol" for "MAGA media," claiming they are highlighting the case only because the suspect is black.

"Most murders in the U.S. never become national news," Stelter began Monday during a CNN segment. "This one's got our attention for a couple of reasons. Number one, first and foremost, the recent release of that gruesome video. Second, the energy from pro-Trump activists. They picked up on this video from local news and ran with it."

"I have to say, some of the replies to Musk, some of the comments around this story are baldly racist, stoking fear of African Americans because this man attacked a White woman," Stelter told CNN's Brianna Keilar. "The open racism on sites like X today, it's eye-popping. But there are also legitimate questions about this so-called career criminal, someone who had been a repeat offender. And those questions, I hope they're not lost amid all of the cesspool kind of comments on social media."

Is that so?

A better shill for the establishment media, there has never been.

Stelter is correct that most murders don’t become national news. But this one is different. There's a video. As Stelter knows, video changes the interest in a story.

What he doesn’t address is the racial double standard from his side of the aisle. Comparing Zarutska to George Floyd may be imperfect since Floyd’s death involved a police officer. A clearer point of reference is Daniel Penny.

Penny, a U.S. Marine veteran, acted in self-defense on a New York subway, restraining Jordan Neely, who later died. The video showed Penny protecting passengers from a threatening man. Zarutska’s case shows something else entirely—a violent murderer stabbing an innocent woman.

Yet Penny dominated the national headlines, while CNN, ABC, CBS, and NBC have largely ignored Zarutska’s death. See the comparison below:

The difference is obvious. The media saw Neely's death as an opportunity to frame Penny as proof that white men are dangerous and that the justice system devalues black lives. The press sees no such advantage in spotlighting a black person stabbing a white girl in plain sight.

As a recent Free Beacon study found, legacy outlets are seven times more likely to cover a murder when the perpetrator is white and the victim is black, compared to the inverse.

We find that data particularly interesting, considering that white people are statistically far more likely to be victims of black violence than the other way around.

OutKick's Clay Travis asked Stelter about this on Tuesday:

"Question @brianstelter: black people commit over half of all murders, most of their victims are black, but whites are far more likely to be victims of black violence than blacks are to be victims of whites. Do you believe @cnn viewers know these facts?"

Yes, Brian, all lives matter – even white lives taken by black men.