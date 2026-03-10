CNN Stoops To New Low Following ISIS-Inspired Bombing Attempt Outside Mamdani Home

Just when you think the left-wing media can't stoop any lower in their never-ending quest to excuse terrible behavior by people they are afraid to criticize, someone spins a narrative like the one CNN had the audacity to post on X following the alleged ISIS-inspired bombing attempt outside New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's home at Gracie Mansion.

Prosecutors allege that the attempted attack was carried out by two men, Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi. According to a federal complaint, Balat said he planned an attack bigger than the Boston Marathon bombing after being arrested by police. Additionally, both men allegedly referenced ISIS following the incident, with Kayumi captured on NYPD bodycam footage replying "ISIS" when asked why he did it.

Those all seem like very important details to include in a story about the incident. So, let's check in with CNN's framing.

"Two Pennsylvania teenagers crossed into New York City Saturday morning for what could’ve been a normal day enjoying the city during abnormally warm weather. But in less than an hour, their lives would drastically change as the pair would be arrested for throwing homemade bombs during an anti-Muslim protest outside of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home," CNN's post on X (formerly Twitter) read.

The ridicule was almost instantaneous, and it was withering. CNN ultimately deleted the post, but only after the pile on.

OutKick reached out to CNN to ask why it deleted the post. The PR team pointed us to a follow-up post on X.

"A post regarding the two individuals arrested for throwing homemade bombs outside of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home failed to reflect the gravity of the incident thereby breaching the editorial standards we require for all our reporting. It has therefore been deleted," the post said.

While the company claimed the post breached editorial standards, it strains credulity that massive online backlash wasn't the main reason the post was removed.

What Happened To CNN?

While CNN deleted the post, it's worth breaking down the framing that remained up for several hours prior to its deletion. And the headline and first paragraph of the story on CNN.com contain similar phrasing.

OutKick asked multiple CNN PR contacts if it planned to update the headline on CNN.com or the first paragraph of the story. They did not immediately respond.

"Two Pennsylvania teenagers crossed into New York City Saturday morning…"

Immediately, CNN labels these two adult males as "teenagers" in an attempt to soften their public image. Yes, they are technically teenagers (Balat is 18 and Kayumi is 19, according to CNN). However, this is a clear rhetorical tactic. Does anyone believe that if the story were about 18-year-old "white supremacists" throwing bombs that CNN would have called them teenagers? Not a chance.

"…for what could’ve been a normal day enjoying the city during abnormally warm weather."

There's no defense to having this clause in the social media copy (even if it was later deleted). None. What in the world does "abnormally warm weather" have anything to do with the story? Nothing. Again, CNN is using a rhetorical tactic to push the real story further down the page.

But that's not the worst part. CNN actually posited that these two men, who brought homemade bombs to a protest, could have had "a normal day enjoying the city." Sure, when I want to have a relaxing, normal day enjoying the warm weather and city atmosphere, I first head down to my basement to make a few IEDs. You know, just in case.

"But in less than an hour, their lives would drastically change as the pair would be arrested for throwing homemade bombs…"

Those poor kids who had their lives drastically changed! Is CNN trying to elicit sympathy for two men attempting to carry out a terrorist attack in New York City while, according to Fox News, allegedly shouting, "Allahu Akbar!"? Should we feel bad because their lives will never be the same?

It didn't end there, either. Notice the framing in the second part of that sentence. CNN subtly makes it sound like it was the police who performed the main action, shifting responsibility from the two men. As it's written, CNN implies they were simply arrested for throwing homemade bombs, which leaves open to interpretation whether they actually did throw the bombs.

They did, based on video footage that is available to anyone who wants to see.

"Anti-Muslim" Framing Used As Additional Distraction

"…during an anti-Muslim protest outside of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home."

CNN ends the post by making sure viewers know there was an "anti-Muslim" protest where the bombing occurred. They also make sure to note it happened outside Mamdani's home. This was done on purpose, too, though it's somewhat shocking CNN failed to use the term "Islamophobia."

Because CNN did not name the two suspects in the post or make any allusions to their backgrounds or motivations, one could reasonably surmise that the bombing was carried out by people who were protesting against Muslims and not that the attack was carried out by Muslims.

It's important to note that CNN mostly covers the important facts in its actual story on the incident. Of course, the headline and opening paragraph contain the same spin because CNN knows many people just skim headlines.

"Two men were charged for throwing makeshift bombs near the NYC mayor’s home," the headline reads.

"Two Pennsylvania men on Saturday followed the route taken by thousands as they crossed the George Washington Bridge into New York City. But less than an hour later, their trajectory took a dark turn as they were arrested for throwing homemade bombs during an anti-Muslim protest outside of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home," the first paragraph states.

The fact that CNN actually knew the important facts of the case, and reported them in the story, and still chose to frame it the way it did on social media is reprehensible.

You don't hate the media enough.