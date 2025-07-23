CNN Cuts Tulsi Gabbard Audio While Discussing Barack Obama's Role In Russia Hoax

The Director of National Intelligence confirmed the Trump Administration is considering pursuing criminal charges against the former POTUS

No network promoted the Russia hoax more aggressively than CNN. However, now that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has uncovered evidence that Barack Obama manufactured the hoax, the network is no longer interested in the topic.

As Gabbard explained her findings to reporters on Wednesday, CNN abruptly cut away from the audio presser. The network didn't want its viewers to hear about the findings:

Now, how can any serious news outlet justify censoring the Director of National Intelligence on a topic on which said network was proven wrong?

Put simply, it can't.

But CNN is not a serious news outlet. It tried to be a for a few months in 2023, then staffers ran CEO Chris Licht out of the building.

These days, CNN is backpeddling the same anti-Trump propaganda as MSNBC.

Earlier in Wednesday's presser, Gabbard confirmed that the Trump Administration is considering pursuing criminal charges against Obama.

"We have referred and will continue to refer all of these documents to the Department of Justice and the FBI to investigate the criminal implications of this," Gabbard said.

"For even former President Obama?" UnHerd reporter Emily Jashinsky asked.

"Correct," Gabbard replied. "The evidence that we have found, and that we released, directly point to President Obama leading the manufacturing of this intelligence assessment. There are multiple pieces of evidence and intelligence that confirm that fact."