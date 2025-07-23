CNN Brought On 'Health Equity' Doctor To Talk About Donald Trump's Health

CNN just keeps finding new ways to embarrass itself. The declining news network, which quickly abandoned its attempt to become less overwhelmingly biased in favor of left-wing politics, quite literally brought out a "health equity" doctor who does not practice medicine to talk about the physical health of President Donald Trump.

The Free Beacon reported this week that Chris Pernell, who's often used as a TV doctor by CNN and other left-wing media outlets, is not a practicing physician. Yet she's trotted out to give her opinion on medical diagnoses regardless. After years of the media telling us that nobody could discuss former President Joe Biden's mental and cognitive abilities without being a practicing physician who'd seen his medical records.

The most recent example of CNN's absurdist reliance on Pernell came after the White House announced that Donald Trump had chronic venous insufficiency. Pernell was summoned to give her opinion as a specialist in DEI and predictably gave an uninformed opinion as someone who's not practicing medicine.

CNN Doctor An ‘Apostle’ In Fake Church That Hates Trump

"It is a disease that is progressive," Pernell said. "And what that means is that if there aren't conservative treatments, elevation, compression, medication, if needed, to treat accompanying ulcers or skin changes, it can worsen and actually put a person at risk for deep venous thrombosis.

"If a person is sitting or standing for prolonged amounts of time, you can get chronic venous insufficiency, and while it is not life threatening, it can be debilitating," she continued. "You can develop ulcers in addition to skin discoloration. And if a person develops ulcers, you want to make sure those ulcers aren't infected."

Hilariously, CNN, on its website, reported that another Trump-hating doctor, Jeremy Faust, had said this is normal and not much to worry about.

"'It’s basically not alarming information, and it’s not surprising,' Dr. Jeremy Faust, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Harvard Medical School, told CNN."

But the "health equity" expert said otherwise. Who would have guessed it!

Pernell has seemingly not actually practiced medicine since completing her residency, instead immediately jumping into a career of far-left progressive politics in the healthcare industry. As the Free Beacon pointed out, one of her roles at a Newark hospital was drafting "equity and inclusion" strategies. As "Chief Strategic Integration and Health Equity Officer," she also hired an "director of equity and inclusion," and "instituted mandatory implicit bias and structural racism training."

Importantly, she's also an "apostle" of her brother's fake church. That brother, Timothy Pernell Jr., wrote on Facebook that Trump is a "pedophile," as well as a "rapist and an antichrist." He also called Trump the "Devil" in another post.

"White Evangelicals have been supporting and working with the Devil, Trump!" he posted. "Trump has raped and molested under aged White Girls and White Evangelicals knew this and still supported them!!!!"

CNN then decided that a woman who apparently belongs to this "church" is a reasonable guest to discuss Trump's health.

Makes perfect sense.

Somehow, someway, they have no idea how their ratings are in the toilet.