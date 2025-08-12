Clay Travis, Stephen A. Smith Set For Debate At Front Office Sports' Media Summit

The OutKick founder will take the stage in New York with the ESPN star.

OutKick founder Clay Travis and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith are set to take the stage together for a debate during Front Office Sports' Tuned In sports summit this September in New York City.

Travis and Smith will be among the 14 total sports figures and commentators who will drive moderated discussions on the world of sports and the media space as a whole. NBA commissioner Adam Silver, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, as well as ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro, are among other notable names set to speak at the summit, which will take place in The Times Center on September 16.

The undoubtedly entertaining and insightful back-and-forth between Travis and Smith is set for the afternoon wave of the day's jam-packed programming. The pair will debate contemporary issues where politics has bled into sports and how that has had an impact on both themselves and the sports business world that they have occupied for years.

Smith and Travis have each welcomed one another on their respective shows in the past, with the ESPN personality having Travis on his to discuss sports, politics, and culture in April 2023. Travis then welcomed Smith on ‘OutKick The Show’ that December, and the pair discussed how Smith got his start in the sports industry, family life, woke culture in sports, and even the secrets of success, among other things.

