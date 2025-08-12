Clay Travis, Stephen A. Smith Set For Debate At Front Office Sports' Media Summit

The OutKick founder will take the stage in New York with the ESPN star.

PublishedUpdated

OutKick founder Clay Travis and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith are set to take the stage together for a debate during Front Office Sports' Tuned In sports summit this September in New York City.

Travis and Smith will be among the 14 total sports figures and commentators who will drive moderated discussions on the world of sports and the media space as a whole. NBA commissioner Adam Silver, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, as well as ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro, are among other notable names set to speak at the summit, which will take place in The Times Center on September 16.

Clay Travis and Stephen A. Smith will debate one another in September.

The undoubtedly entertaining and insightful back-and-forth between Travis and Smith is set for the afternoon wave of the day's jam-packed programming. The pair will debate contemporary issues where politics has bled into sports and how that has had an impact on both themselves and the sports business world that they have occupied for years.

Smith and Travis have each welcomed one another on their respective shows in the past, with the ESPN personality having Travis on his to discuss sports, politics, and culture in April 2023. Travis then welcomed Smith on ‘OutKick The Show’ that December, and the pair discussed how Smith got his start in the sports industry, family life, woke culture in sports, and even the secrets of success, among other things.

Be sure to tune into ‘OutKick The Show with Clay Travis' here. You can also listen to the show on Spotify and Apple Podcasts

Tags
Written by

Mark covers all sports at OutKick while keeping a close eye on the world of professional golf. He graduated from the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga before earning his master's degree in journalism from the University of Tennessee, but wants it on the record that he does not bleed orange. Before joining OutKick, he wrote for various outlets, including BroBible, SB Nation, and The Spun. Mark also wrote for the Chicago Cubs' Double-A affiliate in 2016, the year the curse was broken. Follow him on Twitter @itismarkharris.