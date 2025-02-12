Clay Travis Roasts Roland Martin Over COVID Vaccines

President Donald Trump nominating Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as secretary of Health and Human Services absolutely broke much of the political left. Including Roland Martin, a CNN commentator, host of "Roland Martin Unfiltered," and a grown adult man wearing a t-shirt saying not to blame him because he voted for Kamala Harris.

Martin joined OutKick founder Clay Travis on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" on Wednesday and attempted to claim that RFK Jr.'s stance on vaccines made him an unacceptable choice.

Travis, though, immediately pointed out that Martin's views made him hypocritical, since he too hasn't followed the government's advice on COVID vaccines. Martin accused RFK Jr. of being "against vaccines," saying that we'd need to return to wearing "full body suits" like we did during COVID.

Travis asked him how many COVID shots he's had, to which he admitted that he's had "two."

But Travis pointed out that the government has told him to get many, many more than two. Yet Martin is apparently willing to deny "science" and the government's advice there.

"The government has told you that you should have had 10, why did you stop at two," he shot back. He repeated, "The government has told you to get 10 COVID shots, why did you stop at two?"

"You're going after RFK Jr. for not following government advice," Travis said. "You have not chosen to follow government advice and get 10 COVID shots like your government has told you, why are you not a science denier, not a shot denier?"

Martin deflected, saying "that's cute," to which Travis responded he's surprised Martin's even still alive after denying science by not getting the remaining boosters.

Martin, naturally, had no response.

Clay Travis Makes Important Point With Roland Martin Criticism

Martin is obviously hypocritical, and the fact that he no response is incredibly illuminating. As is the point Clay Travis is making.

Martin, like so many of his ideological allies, rushes to criticize others for not correctly following what their government tells them, then ignores certain aspects of what his government tells them when he feels like it. You can't claim to be the voice of science, to act as though you have the moral high ground because you've gotten vaccinated, when you've picked and chosen which advice to follow yourself.

Because that's exactly what most of the American public wants to do. The vast majority of people realized quickly that an endless series of COVID booster doses wasn't necessary or particularly beneficial. They then made a rational choice not to continue getting them. That doesn't make them "science deniers," even though they're defying the government, it makes them rational human beings.

RFK Jr. has some opinions that should be discarded, some that might be reasonable, and some that are obviously correct. Sounds almost exactly like how the CDC, FDA, and other health organizations operate. The CDC, for example, says that all red meat should be prepared well done, and recommends limiting red meat consumption.

Yet another example of how dumb government advice can be.