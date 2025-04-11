Chuck Todd No Longer Disputes The 'Liberal Bias' Within Mainstream Media

In 2021, while still moderator of NBC's "Meet the Press," Chuck Todd disputed the notion that a "liberal bias" existed within the mainstream media.

"We should have fought back better in the mainstream media [against Republicans]," Todd told The Verge. "We shouldn’t [have] accepted the premise that there was liberal bias. We should have defended [ourselves]."

Now, years removed from "Meet the Press" and no longer an employee of NBC, Todd has changed his tune.

During an appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," Todd admitted that the mainstream media lied about Joe Biden's cognitive decline because it feared reporting the truth would help Donald Trump.

"The only thing I can chalk it up to is this — whatever you want to call it — this fear that some members of the media had sometimes that they would be perceived as helping Trump if they somehow diminished Biden," Todd told Morgan this week. "And I think this has been the fundamental mistake that many members of the traditional press have done."

Todd's comments are hardly novel. The press chose not to report honestly on Biden's health because priority number one was to make sure Trump did not win the election. We know that. Many of us knew that before Biden crumbled on stage in a June debate with Trump.

However, to see a career-long defender of the mainstream media admit that is eye-opening. It's amazing how much more honest one can be when one is no longer between the guardrails of a legacy news operation like NBC.

Put simply, the liberal bias within the mainstream media that Todd originally disputed has existed since at least 1960, when the industry at large railed behind John F. Kennedy Jr.

And Todd knows that. He participated in it. For years, he offered Democrat politicians softball questions on "Meet the Press" while drilling their GOP counterparts.

What changed?

Todd is trying to launch an independent podcast network around his podcast, "Chuck ToddCast." He understands that countering the prevailing narrative is the most tried-and-true way to grow an independent media platform.

Perhaps Todd can next acknowledge the press' role in dismissing the lab leak theory, propagating the Russia hoax, inciting widespread racial hatred following the death of George Floyd in 2020, and whitewashing Kamala Harris' past.