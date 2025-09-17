Charlie Kirk Was Right When He Told Me Free Speech Also Means Hearing What We Don't Want To Hear | Tomi Lahren

The bedrock of Charlie's mission was free speech, free speech over everything.

AG Pam Bondi has since clarified that hate speech that doesn’t rise to the level of a violent threat will not be treated in that manner, and I’m thankful she made that clear. 

Attorney General Pam Bondi On Free Speech/Hate Speech

Because like many of you, my fellow free speech absolutists, that declaration to go after speech - even if it is nasty and hateful and abhorrent - made me uneasy. 

In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, we’ve seen and heard some pretty disgusting things and while these hateful and perhaps even EVIL folks will need to face the repercussions of that speech in their personal and professional lives, I don’t believe our government can or should start prosecuting or targeting it. 

And in fact, I don’t think Charlie would want that either. 

He believed, like I believe, that being exposed to ALL kinds of speech - even the really ugly stuff - is an opportunity for growth.

Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA

Conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point Action, speaks during a meeting on the campus of the University of Arizona in Tucson on October 17, 2024. (Photo by Olivier Touron / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER TOURON/AFP via Getty Images)

I don’t believe in censorship and I don’t believe in policing free speech. 

Now, there are caveats to that, of course. Those of us who have even a baseline understanding of the First amendment know and recognize that. 

The line is sometimes blurry and perhaps, that’s how our framers intended it to be. 

Credible threats of violence are not protected. The incitement of violence is not protected and if you’re a foreign national seeking to study or reside here, all bets are off. We can screen the crap out of your speech and decide whether you belong in American society. 

BUT as vile and repugnant as free speech can get — and it has — I believe it too should be protected.

Charlie once told me something that I’ll never forget, "Free speech isn’t just saying what you want to say, it’s also hearing what you don’t want to hear."

In the name and memory of Charlie, we must defend free speech, even if it’s speech that’s hateful or that we hate. 

And those are my Final Thoughts. 

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.