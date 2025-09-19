CDC Dramatically Changes COVID Vaccine Recommendations, Left Loses Its Mind

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made a common-sense change to its COVID vaccine recommendations. After years of unnecessarily aggressive policies that essentially demanded every person over six months old get vaccinated, every year, forever, the CDC is finally altering course.

Those blanket recommendations started in large part because Anthony Fauci and other ideologically motivated public health "experts" defaulted to assuming that the American people were and are too stupid to understand nuance. Instead of carefully evaluating data, evidence, and risk, they decided that only blanket recommendations would accomplish their goals.

That changed on Thursday, as the new advisory committee on vaccinations at the CDC, under new HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., updated the agency's recommendations to remove blanket guidance for all age groups. Finally.

Instead of "everyone 6 months and older should get every available vaccination," new guidance focuses on individual decisions, primarily in conjunction with recommendations from a clinician. There's no prescription required, access is not being removed, it's simply – we're trusting individuals to make the best decision for themselves, especially in late-2025, and recommending they speak to their individual doctor about it.

Sounds like common sense, right? Well, the left, naturally, has had a collective meltdown about it.

No, CDC Recommendations Are Not Going To Affect Public Health Outcomes

One such example of the meltdown from the left came from Julia Claire, who posted on X about the decision. "RFK Jr. replaced the doctors and immunologists on the CDC's vaccine recommendations panel with his friends (?) who do not understand the very basics of what they are voting for or against. Good thing it's only going to affect public health outcomes for 330 million people," she said.

This is, of course, completely false. The overwhelming majority of Americans have long-since tuned out the CDC, after their horrific performance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the previous administration, just 23 percent of adults in the United States got the 2024-2025 vaccine booster dose. Just 13 percent of children were boosted. That's despite the CDC recommending that everyone over six months remain "up to date" with boosters.

Well, 77 percent of US adults, 87 percent of children, did not listen to CDC advice. That's how far its credibility has deservedly fallen.

Another example of the extraordinarily hyperbolic response to this change in guidance came from none other than ABC News. As a left-wing media outlet, ABC unsurprisingly went straight to its stable of liberal "experts" to decry any and all changes to Fauci-era policy.

"You should not trust anything that's coming from any committee or organization that RFK Jr. has control over," said Dr. Amesh Adlja from Johns Hopkins University.

Want to know what really endangers people's health? Nonsensical extremism like this.

Imagine the reaction had ABC had an "expert" on to say that nobody should listen to Anthony Fauci. While that was obviously true, it would have created a firestorm of outrage and dismissal from the host. Not so here, naturally.

So if RFK Jr., or a committee he chose, tells Americans to exercise more, to eat less, to talk to their doctor about the best treatment options for their medical conditions, that should be ignored? Just because RFK Jr. said it? Do these nutjobs not hear themselves talking? Do they not care how much damage they do?

The answer is, obviously, of course not. They care about their egos, their political party, and the unearned sense of self-importance they get from considering themselves on the "right" side of issues, thanks to their ideology. Friday's recommendations were obvious and eminently reasonable. That's why the left hates them.