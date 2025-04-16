CDC Under New Administration Might Finally Change COVID Vaccine Recommendations

It's been five years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the world's health agencies and institutions essentially gave up on scientific accuracy. The CDC, World Health Organization and many others abandoned critical thought and reasoning, turning to panic and wishful thinking instead.

There are any number of examples, from unsupported mask mandates to school closures and business capacity restrictions that were made up out of thin air. But they all paled in comparison to how those same agencies handled the release and distribution of COVID vaccines.

The CDC in particular was an abominable disgrace. First, while claiming the vaccines were extremely effective, they decided to base their roll-out recommendations on "equity" instead of targeting those at highest risk. Then, they made completely false claims about the vaccines' ability to prevent infection and transmission. Saying, endlessly and with the help of a willing media, that getting vaccinated was about protecting you and those around you.

Instead of updating their messaging after being repeatedly proven conclusively wrong, the CDC doubled down. They ignored side effects, downplayed concerns from parents about pushing COVID vaccines on children, and signed off on approvals made by panicked officials like Dr. Peter Marks, over the objections of vaccine advisory committee members.

The list goes on and on. As just one more example, they supported vaccine mandates, an indefensible position for a product that does nothing to protect against onward transmission. But finally, FINALLY, some things are about to change.

CDC Vaccine Recommendations Finally Set To Change, Years Too Late

After their disgraceful conduct throughout the pandemic, it's finally a new dawn at the CDC.

Under the second Trump administration, it seems like intellectual honesty might have finally made its return to the once-respected institution. Reports broke this week that a majority of the CDC's work group on COVID vaccines supports ending their universal recommendation for every eligible person in America to get vaccinated every year. It's about time.

This "universal" recommendation would instead be replaced by issuing specific guidance for those at highest risk of severe disease. Per a CBS report, this could lead to a shift where only those aged 65 and up or those with underlying health conditions could be recommended to receive two doses each year.

While yet to reach a final determination, that was one option presented to the agency's advisers. They would still most likely include "permissive language to allow anyone wanting protection from COVID-19 vaccination to receive one," said Dr. Lakshmi Panagiotakopoulos at a panel meeting this week.

There are still several months of deliberations remaining, with a vote by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices not expected until June. These types of votes carry immense influence in how insurance companies decide on coverage for COVID vaccines, as well as how individual doctors or government officials discuss options.

One member specifically said that they were "very happy" to finally be moving to recommendations based on actual risk and not a blanket, universal statement.

"I'm very happy that we're seriously considering a risk-based recommendation. I'm glad that we're taking this as a reasonable possibility," Dr. Jamie Loehr, said at the meeting.

This change comes as vaccination rates have plummeted in recent years. Less than 25% of adults received a COVID vaccination and just 13% of children were vaccinated this past season. Even though the flu shot is often of dubious efficacy, nearly half of children and adults received that this past year.

Some of the more extreme work group members, though, were concerned that American pharmacists wouldn't be able to handle risk-based recommendations.

"The reality is most of these vaccines, certainly for adults, are being given in pharmacies. The risk-based recommendations are more difficult for pharmacists because patients have to self-declare their illnesses or the pharmacists have to check their medication list," said Dr. Sandra Fryhofer, predictably a representative from the American Medical Association.

But decision to make recommendations "universal" was initially based on the assumption that Americans were too stupid to handle hearing risk-based guidance. "Experts" like Dr. Fauci were convinced that instead of accurate scientific communication, it was better to act as if everyone needed COVID vaccines to protect themselves. Ignoring natural immunity and the obvious risk-gradient between age groups. This recommendation caused immense harm, decreasing trust among the population by acting as if healthy 20-something college students carried the same risk as immunocompromised 80-year-olds.

Some within the CDC clearly now feel confident enough to say that Fauci and the previous CDC approach was utterly ridiculous. Dr. Noel Brewer said during the meeting that there's no evidence Fauci's authoritarian views were more effective than telling the truth.

"There's not clear evidence at all that risk-based approaches are less effective. It's certainly something we've all talked about and something that some of the companies have shared for many years, but the data supporting that claim are not really there," Brewer explained.

In fact, there's evidence suggesting the opposite. And the worst part is, the CDC already knew it.

In 2010, the CDC changed its flu shot recommendation from those with high-risk conditions to suggesting universal coverage. While there was a small increase in uptake among those over 50, it quickly dissipated. While high-risk populations saw no decrease in coverage after ending universal guidance.

"Thereafter, no significant changes were seen among people with high risk conditions when vaccine recommendations targeted people with high risk conditions only, compared to a universal vaccine policy," said Dr. Panagiotakopoulos.

So all this time, the CDC knew that there was no data or evidence showing a clear benefit to making blanket recommendations. They knew that there was a massive difference in risk between younger and older age groups with COVID. And they knew that there were potentially harmful side effects that specifically harmed younger men.

They made a universal recommendation anyway.

This change can't undo the damage that was done by years of incompetence, arrogance, hubris, and an inexcusable desire to coerce behavior. It's far too late for them to regain trust among the American public. But it's a welcome sign that things might finally be changing in the scientific community, that a new political climate could help create more intellectual honesty among those who often put their ideological priorities ahead of telling the truth.

Universal recommendations gave cover for universities and schools to enforce vaccine mandates, despite the overwhelming evidence against them. And while most have ended these ridiculous requirements, a change in guidance might finally put a permanent stop to this potentially harmful policy. Better late than never.