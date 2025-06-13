Carrie Coon and 'The View' Question Being Friends With Trump Voters After 'White Lotus' Scene

‘White Lotus’ star says she has friends who voted for Trump.

In Season 3 of "The White Lotus," Carrie Coon's character was aghast when she learned that one of her friends on the girl trip may have voted for Donald Trump.

How dare she?

Coon discussed the scene during an appearance on "The View" Friday, during which co-host Ana Navarro asked it’s "actually possible to have friends who don’t share your same beliefs."

Strange question.

Nonetheless, Coon said she does, in fact, have relationships with Trump voters. "I had family members who voted for Trump. We’re from Ohio. We had to have those conversations," she explained.

Coon then proceeded to admit it's now harder to have those conversations because Trump voters don't care about the "facts."

"I think there was a time when it was possible to have conversations about it," Coon added. "But when you’re in an authoritarian slide it becomes a closed system. The leader is the source of information. That is not penetrable, so when you’re inside of that circular information system, then it’s very hard."

Is that so?

It's a shame that so many Hollywood elites succumb to this preachy, mean girl attitude. Carrie Coon is a talented actress. She was the best performer in HBO's "The Leftovers," one of the best television shows of the past decade.

But she's just unlikable when she discusses politics and signals her virtue.

Later in the interview, Coon claimed Trump is expanding prisons to lock up all those who oppose him. What evidence did she provide? She didn't provide any.

Reality is no a cure for Trump derangement syndrome (TDS).