Trans Canadian Advisor Criticizes Trump For Protecting Women's Sports

Amazingly, roughly 80 percent of the population of the United States agrees that males should not compete in women's sports. It's hard to get 80 percent of Americans to agree on anything, yet this issue has overwhelming support. Because it's the only logical position to have when considering the immense physical advantages men have over women.

When President Donald Trump signed his executive order to protect women's sports, it was following the will of the people, as well as common sense. Don't tell that to transgender activists though, who have made reality denial a cornerstone of their ideological views.

The latest example being Nathanielle Morin, a transgender Canadian advisor to the Federal Minister of Women who ran in marathons against women, despite being a biological male. Morin issued a statement this week defending that participation, and the rights of other males to dominate women's sports.

"I am aware that my participation in so many competitions will be talked about because of my medical history. The situation in the United States and the comments of certain politicians do not help either," Morin said.

"With all due respect to the level I compete at (amateur recreational), the state of scientific research in the field (for the amateur recreational level) and the fact that I have undergone a medical transition, I consider that I have the legitimacy to participate in the right category, unless the law prohibits me from doing so. Let us remember that in Canada, no law prohibits it. As for other countries, I will comply with the local laws in force when it applies."

Transgender Athletes Simply Refuse To Accept Reality

The "state of scientific research" in the field of males competing against females is clear: males have physical advantages over females. It's been clear for the entirety of human history.

Only in the past few years has the progressive left decided to label themselves the "party of science" while steadfastly ignoring what science actually says. This is yet another example.

Morin in particular dominated a 5-kilometer run in February 2024, coming in first, thirty seconds ahead of the female competition. And was promptly rewarded with "fastest female" honors afterwards.

It's ridiculous, and Trump was right to put an end to it in the United States. Unfortunately, Canada isn't so lucky. And based on the fact that Canada has a transgender individual as an advisor to the Federal Minister of Women, that's not likely to change anytime soon.