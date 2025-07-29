Cam Newton Dares Someone to Make Him the Next Pat McAfee, Host of 'All-Black College GameDay'

Cam Newton pitched executives a new concept on his podcast this week. Newton encouraged networks to view him as the next Pat McAfee and create an all-black "College GameDay" around his talents.

"Give Cam Newton a Pat McAfee-like deal," Newton said on his "4th-and-1" podcast. "When it comes to box offices, I can show you what’s interesting about HBCUs. Well, you talking about the content? Which one of these members of the media is willing to go into the student section? I am. This is the sweetest gig in sports."

"Since y’all don’t want me, that’s cool," Newton said in a nod to ESPN and Fox not hiring him for either of their college football pregame shows. "I want to be a part of the black college football GameDay."

Got all that?

It's nice to know that Newton would be interested in accepting a Pat McAfee-like offer. McAfee licenses his daily show to ESPN for $17 million a year, and has a separate deal to appear weekly on "GameDay."

We assume Newton would also be interested in becoming the next Joe Rogan, too.

However, McAfee built one of the most profitable daily sports shows independent of any corporate backing. He also helped "GameDay" set record ratings in the 18-49 age demographic last season.

Cam Newton mentioned "box office." His podcast is a hit on YouTube. But he isn't the draw that Pat McAfee is – at least not yet.

As for his other pitch, ESPN might actually consider the idea of a "black GameDay," if only for PR purposes. Keep in mind, the network recently launched an all-women's show around Elle Duncan. So, anything is possible.

Moreover, it wouldn't be surprising to see ESPN further expand the acclaimed "GameDay" franchise. For the first time in nearly 40 years, "GameDay" faces real competition following the advent of Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff." Fox's pregame show also has the advantage of leading into marquee Big 10 matchups each week at noon ET.

In 2014, ESPN launched a spinoff of "GameDay" called "SEC Nation." The SEC-focused pregame show airs simultaneously on the SEC Network and is a success.

That said, SEC fans are rabid and the interest in HBCU football teams is still minimal. The production cost of an HBCU-centric pregame show would hardly justify the upside.

But, again, it's ESPN. And the decision makers know that an all-black version of the show would surely impress the bloggers.