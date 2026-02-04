Cam Jordan Gets The Facts Wrong About Allen vs. Lamar, Agent Attacks OutKick

“Josh Allen proved what I thought about him. He can’t win those big games," Jordan said.

Cameron Jordan will be 37 years old at the start of next NFL season and appears interested in a post-playing career in media. Yet on Wednesday, he appeared on "First Take" and made some bizarre statements about the most contentious debate in sports, Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson.

Moderator Shae Cornette asked Jordan which quarterback is most likely to win a Super Bowl next between Allen, Jackson, and Joe Burrow. Jordan quickly answered Jackson. His reasoning was that he does not believe Allen can win big games.

"Josh Allen proved what I thought about him. He can’t win those big games," Jordan said. He later doubled down on X by declaring that "winning a Super Bowl is a quarterback stat."

Hmm.

While it is fair to criticize Allen for not winning a Super Bowl, it is hard to see the logic in making that argument while arguing for Lamar Jackson.

No great quarterback has struggled more in big games than Jackson, who has also never won a Super Bowl. Here's a side-by-side look at their postseason careers thus far:

Lamar Jackson: 3-5 playoff record with 2,394 total yards, 13 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and an 84.6 passer rating.

Josh Allen: 8-6 playoff record with 4,682 total yards, 36 touchdowns, six interceptions, and a 101.4 passer rating.

Jordan says wins are a quarterback stat, right? Allen not only has five more playoff wins than Jackson, but he is also 2-0 against him in the postseason.

So why is Jordan on national television belittling Allen while propping up Jackson?

OutKick contacted Jordan’s agent, Doug Hendrickson of Wasserman, to see if Jordan could better explain his position. Hendrickson said Jordan would not be available.

"Bro- he’s not talking to you- look who u work for? Don’t try to play the race card here and get clicks- you should maybe find a new profession- cam Jordan is one of the most respected players in the league and a class act on and off the field- use your time more wisely Bro as you are wasting my time with these dumb texts-," Hendrickson texted to OutKick.

Upon review, we found out this agent co-hosts a podcast with Democrat California Governor Gavin Newsom. He's another White Dude for Kamala.

Also, who said anything about the race card … bro?

Then again, race may explain Jordan’s foolish comments. As we have previously detailed, a segment of sports media has spent years trying to manufacture a racial conflict between Allen and Jackson. Many argued last month that Allen gets a pass because he is white, while Jackson does not because he is black.

The problem with that argument is that when you examine what is actually said about the two quarterbacks, the opposite is true. Jackson is the one who consistently receives a pass.

Here's how Ryan Clark covered their recent season-ending losses:

And let's be honest. The Allen vs Jackson debate exists largely because black media figures feel compelled to establish a white villain and a black victim. Participants include Clark, Cam Newton, Bomani Jones, Dominique Foxworth, Clinton Yates, David Dennis Jr., Mike Freeman, Jemele Hill, and Robert Littal.

Is Cam Jordan attempting to join that group?

We cannot say for certain, because, according to his agent, he is not allowed to speak with us. What we can say is that Jordan sent a message to media executives on Wednesday. He is willing to make factually incorrect statements that elevate Jackson while diminishing Allen.

If you are an executive at ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, CBS, or NBC, you should view Jordan’s comments as evidence not to sign him. In a single segment, he showed himself to be either dishonest or misinformed, or both. There is no shortage of former players who already fit that description.

Plus, hiring Jordan would mean dealing with an agent who appeared unhinged when asked whether his client could provide a comment about his own blunders.