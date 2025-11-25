Calling All Republicans: Here Is Your Red-District WAKE-UP CALL | Tomi Lahren

Don't underestimate the Democrats.

Y’all: I’ve long maintained there’s nothing worse than a white liberal woman, but I was wrong. There’s actually nothing worse than a white liberal woman who is running to represent the city and state I call home.

Meet Cruella da Behn.

CRUELLA DA BEHN MONTAGE

That woman - that thing - Aftyn Behn - needs to be in therapy or California, not Congress and, over my dead body, representing Tennessee District 7. 

But I’ve got beef that goes beyond Aftyn Behn. My beef is actually with Republicans, and I’ll tell you why.

The former and now resigning rep for this district - Mark Green - won by 21 percentage points in 2024. Also, why the frick did he run a year ago only to resign a year later? That’s annoying enough.

But what’s more unsettling is that this district is even in PLAY for Democrats. This is a Trump MAGA plus 21 district! A Democrat shouldn’t even show face in this race let alone have a national profile.

And ya know what, as much as I can’t stand her for obvious reasons - that ain’t her fault! It’s ours. I’ll include myself in that category, and I’ll take some blame too.

Up until about a week ago, I wasn’t the slightest bit focused on this special election in my own state.

And this isn’t just a Tennessee problem, either. I fear Republicans in red states are becoming FAR too comfy and complacent. 

President Trump is a titan, but he can’t do everything, all the time, for everyone, everywhere. Republicans not named Trump need to get their asses in gear. This is no joke. 

NORFOLK, Va. - Former President Barack Obama (R) and newly elected Virginia governor Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat, raise their arms together during a campaign rally in the Chartway Arena on November 1, 2025. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

And it’s also a familiar and cautionary tale, one we just lived through a few weeks ago. The one where Democrats cleaned our collective clocks in Virginia, New Jersey, New York and California with prop 50.

It’s like Republicans not named Trump aren’t even trying. MAGA voters aren’t showing up and some Republican candidates aren’t pulling their weight.

This is serious. This is a 911.

I love to laugh at the Democrats and their disarray too, but I never EVER underestimate them, and you shouldn’t either. 

We’ve got to get our heads in the game or the 2026 midterms are gonna be a red wedding, not a red wave.

Written by

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.