Calling All Republicans: Here Is Your Red-District WAKE-UP CALL | Tomi Lahren

Y’all: I’ve long maintained there’s nothing worse than a white liberal woman, but I was wrong. There’s actually nothing worse than a white liberal woman who is running to represent the city and state I call home.

Meet Cruella da Behn.

That woman - that thing - Aftyn Behn - needs to be in therapy or California, not Congress and, over my dead body, representing Tennessee District 7.

But I’ve got beef that goes beyond Aftyn Behn. My beef is actually with Republicans, and I’ll tell you why.

The former and now resigning rep for this district - Mark Green - won by 21 percentage points in 2024. Also, why the frick did he run a year ago only to resign a year later? That’s annoying enough.

But what’s more unsettling is that this district is even in PLAY for Democrats. This is a Trump MAGA plus 21 district! A Democrat shouldn’t even show face in this race let alone have a national profile.

And ya know what, as much as I can’t stand her for obvious reasons - that ain’t her fault! It’s ours. I’ll include myself in that category, and I’ll take some blame too.

Up until about a week ago, I wasn’t the slightest bit focused on this special election in my own state.

And this isn’t just a Tennessee problem, either. I fear Republicans in red states are becoming FAR too comfy and complacent.

President Trump is a titan, but he can’t do everything, all the time, for everyone, everywhere. Republicans not named Trump need to get their asses in gear. This is no joke.

And it’s also a familiar and cautionary tale, one we just lived through a few weeks ago. The one where Democrats cleaned our collective clocks in Virginia, New Jersey, New York and California with prop 50.

It’s like Republicans not named Trump aren’t even trying. MAGA voters aren’t showing up and some Republican candidates aren’t pulling their weight.

This is serious. This is a 911.

I love to laugh at the Democrats and their disarray too, but I never EVER underestimate them, and you shouldn’t either.

We’ve got to get our heads in the game or the 2026 midterms are gonna be a red wedding, not a red wave.