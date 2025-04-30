California Sinks To New Low: Can't Find A Way To Protect Teens From Predators | Tomi Lahren

PublishedUpdated

If you’re gonna be a sleaze ball criminal dirt bag, California is the place to do it.

You have to almost BEG to be put away there. 

Especially if you buy a 16- or 17-year-old for sex. The Democrats who control that state just cannot bring themselves to make that a felony.

So this debate has been going on for over a year. Let me break it down for you.

Republican State Senator Shannon Grove first introduced the proposal to make it a felony to buy a child under the age of 18 for sex. Before the proposal, it had been just a misdemeanor crime. 

But she couldn’t convince Democrats to go that far, so last year they struck a "deal" to ALLOW the felony charge to ONLY apply to those who purchased children under 16 for sex.

The dirtbags who purchase a 16- or 17-year-old, again for SEX, well, they could face a misdemeanor OR felony based on the discretion of local prosecutors. Oh, and the older teens would also have to PROVE they’re being trafficked. Isn’t that lovely? 

But even that so-called "deal" was too tough for Democrats in the Assembly Public Safety Committee. This week they blocked a proposal to make it a felony and the gutted and soft-ass version moves forward.

But why would ANYONE want to go soft on those who buy 16- or 17-year-olds for sex? 

Let me allow Democrat Assembly Public Safety CHAIR Nick Shultz to explain his "concerns."

Democrat Assembly Public Safety CHAIR Nick Shultz has "concerns" about protecting teens.

Well, there you have it!

Wouldn’t wanna make it a felony to buy 16- and 17-year-olds for sex because maybe that’s not equitable and doesn’t make sense…

All this to say, California is a friggin hell hole. Get out while you can.

And those are my Final Thoughts.

Written by

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.