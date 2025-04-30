California Sinks To New Low: Can't Find A Way To Protect Teens From Predators | Tomi Lahren

If you’re gonna be a sleaze ball criminal dirt bag, California is the place to do it.

You have to almost BEG to be put away there.

Especially if you buy a 16- or 17-year-old for sex. The Democrats who control that state just cannot bring themselves to make that a felony.

So this debate has been going on for over a year. Let me break it down for you.

Republican State Senator Shannon Grove first introduced the proposal to make it a felony to buy a child under the age of 18 for sex. Before the proposal, it had been just a misdemeanor crime.

But she couldn’t convince Democrats to go that far, so last year they struck a "deal" to ALLOW the felony charge to ONLY apply to those who purchased children under 16 for sex.

The dirtbags who purchase a 16- or 17-year-old, again for SEX, well, they could face a misdemeanor OR felony based on the discretion of local prosecutors. Oh, and the older teens would also have to PROVE they’re being trafficked. Isn’t that lovely?

But even that so-called "deal" was too tough for Democrats in the Assembly Public Safety Committee. This week they blocked a proposal to make it a felony and the gutted and soft-ass version moves forward.

But why would ANYONE want to go soft on those who buy 16- or 17-year-olds for sex?

Let me allow Democrat Assembly Public Safety CHAIR Nick Shultz to explain his "concerns."

Well, there you have it!

Wouldn’t wanna make it a felony to buy 16- and 17-year-olds for sex because maybe that’s not equitable and doesn’t make sense…

All this to say, California is a friggin hell hole. Get out while you can.

And those are my Final Thoughts.