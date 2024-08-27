California Dreamin'? Hardly. This New Idea Of Housing Handouts For Illegals Is A Nightmare | Tomi Lahren

Just in case you’ve been fooled into thinking the Democrat Party has "moderated itself," don’t worry, California Libs will set the record straight!

The California legislature - made up of a supermajority of Democrats - has put forth a proposal they’ll likely pass to make their "undocumented’s" eligible for up to $150k in state-supported home loans.

CA Housing Assistance for the "Undocumented" | Tomi Lahren is Fearless

Yes, the state with the largest population of both illegals and homeless people has put forth a proposal to pass out state-sponsored home buying assistance to non-citizens.

There are 11 million of them in California, by the way!

The program is called "California Dream for All"- how inclusive, and it provides 20 percent down payment assistance up to 150k. The program is funded by the likely soon-to-be-bankrupt state as well as the California Housing Finance Agency.

The bill's oh-so-generous author and Fresno Democrat Joaquin Arambula pinky promises this eligibility won’t be passed out willy-nilly and, of course, who are we to question a California Democrat on his freebies!

State Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno, addressed a crowd including farmworkers and undocumented workers at Fresno City Hall in March 2023. Arambula has introduced a bill that would let undocumented residents apply for a home loan program. (Laura S. Diaz/Fresno Bee/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

He insists applicants would have to meet standards set by Fannie Mae and have a tax ID or SS number to apply.

Nifty but guess what, they are still not citizens and passing out more perks to noncitizens only attracts more noncitizens into our already full country! 

Oh, and little side note here, The Dream For All program launched in 2023 and ran out of funding in 11 days after roughly $300 million was scarfed up and more than 2,100 homebuyers secured loans.

Now add millions of non-citizens, I’m sure that’ll go great! 

CHICAGO - California Gov. Gavin Newsom looks on during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Gavin Newsom hasn’t signaled what he will do with the bill yet. I'm sure he is weighing the political implications on Kamala. 

After all, she doesn’t believe a human can be illegal, after all. Or at least, she did, but she won’t really tell us where her heart is now. Obama hasn’t told her yet.

But this proposal further highlights the crapstorm we have headed our way, nationwide. 

I don’t think I have to remind y’all that we have millions of illegals in this country and while many of them are being put up in shelters or hotels right now- sucking off the government teat- that’s a temporary bandaid.

Eventually they will leave the shelters and hotels and they’ll need somewhere to go. 

A for sale sign is displayed outside of a home for sale on August 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

You think we have an affordable housing shortage now? You just wait till millions more illegals flood the system. 

Or maybe the generous and loving Democrat voters will offer to house them… but I won’t hold my breath. 

Those are my Final Thoughts.

