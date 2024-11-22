The NIL World In College Football Is Only Going To Get Crazier, So Stop With The Fake Outrage | Trey Wallace

So Michigan decided to spend some NIL money on securing its future in college football. Why is it that every time a player signs a lucrative deal with a school, folks want to come out and declare that it's ruining the sport? Have you been living under a rock for the past few decades?

The folks in Baton Rouge were shocked to learn on Thursday night that Bryce Underwood decided that he'd rather take a big payday at Michigan, then take less money at LSU. News flash, this is the world we are living in now, and there might be some changes down the road, but these types of deals aren't going anywhere.

And guess what? You're still going to watch the sport.

Did you stop watching when Nico Iamaleava got millions of dollars to play at Tennessee? Did you stop watching when Caleb Downs received a very nice payday from Ohio State? What about DJ Lagway being paid over $1.5 million to be Florida's quarterback?

No, you didn’t. And the television railings prove it, just from the SEC alone, and not counting what FOX and NBC are doing.

If you thought Bryce Underwood signing for over $10 million over the course of a few years was a lot. Wait until the next phenom comes along and gets the same type of deal. This is where we are in this sport, with revenue-sharing on the way, though there will still be these lucrative contracts for high-profile athletes.

You know that 5-star offensive lineman that signed with your favorite team? He's getting over $1 million to protect your favorite quarterback.

Trust me, I understand the frustration from fans across the country that think college football is turning into the NFL. And in a way, it is. There is language being put into the NIL contracts that protect players if they’re hurt, while at the same time some schools are going to war with committed players because they won't put that type of language into a deal.

Would it surprise you that some of these top athletes that have already committed to these schools don't actually have a signed deal in place right now? I hope not, because that's exactly what's happening, as lawyers comb through the fine-print, making sure their client is taken care of while in college.

Stop Acting Like You're Going To Stop Watching Because Of NIL

One of the main problems that I see from a reaction standpoint is that folks are acting like this hasn't been going on for the past few decades. While the numbers weren't made public, and the deals were made in hotel parking lots or high school workout facilities, these young athletes were still getting paid for their services.

You think that the 5-star quarterback just happened to sign with your favorite school because he likes the campus? All the pretty girls, or guys, walking around campus were the only selling-point for that athlete to sign with the school? Come on, stop acting like everything was by the books, I know you've heard the stories.

But if you haven't heard the stories of how the star linebacker ended up signing with your school over the opposing team at the last second, I advise you to look at the bigger picture. I might also add that every high-profile athlete is not signing with a school just based off money that was dropped off at the front doorstep. Though I can tell you that most of your star players at these schools are getting something, just maybe not Nico, Bryce, David Saners or Lagway money.

My point is that if you're going to enjoy college sports moving forward, I hope you can wrap your head around the fact that these deals are only going to amplify. You might think the starting quarterback for your favorite team is doing it for the love of the school, and there are certain instances where that's the case, but most of the time these legendary programs are buying their playmakers, and have been for a long time.

Not everyone does it, some schools play the NIL game closer to their chest. But, it's been over three years since NIL was first introduced, and it's only gotten bigger along the way.

At the end of the day, just enjoy your favorite team. If your school gets out-bid by another for a top prospect, then move on, if you can.

It's time to stop acting surprised when these players get a few million per year to play college football, because the fake outrage is getting old, quick.