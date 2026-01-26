Bruce Pearl Blames Gov. Tim Walz For 'Extremely Toxic' Situation In Minnesota

On OutKick’s 'Don’t @ Me,' the former college basketball coach reacted to the growing tensions involving ICE operations in Minnesota.

Bruce Pearl has weighed in on the ongoing turmoil in Minnesota, calling the situation "terrible" and placing blame on state leadership as tensions escalate around federal immigration enforcement.

During Monday's episode of OutKick's Don't @ Me, Dan Dakich asked the former college basketball coach directly about Minneapolis and the public reaction to recent events.

"Yeah, it's just terrible. I mean, it's awful. And you feel so bad for these deaths. Obviously, these deaths did not have to happen," Pearl said. "And so, look, both sides have got to give a little bit in this situation because, right now, it's extremely toxic."

Minnesota has been at the center of national attention following a large operation involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The operation has sparked protests and clashes in the Minneapolis–St. Paul area and has resulted in two fatal shootings involving federal agents.

These incidents have prompted pushback from Governor Tim Walz, who publicly criticized the Trump administration's approach and called for federal agents to leave the state.

Pearl said he believes Walz bears responsibility for escalating tensions.

"I sure do blame Governor Walz for the way he's handled it," Pearl said. "Would you go back in time and watch how Minneapolis burned over George Floyd? And would you connect the lawlessness? It doesn't make what happened to George Floyd right. It doesn't make what happened to these other individuals that got killed right."

Pearl argued that rhetoric from Democratic lawmakers has encouraged Minneapolis citizens to actively resist and interfere with ICE operations.

"Were they not called out onto the streets? And were they not encouraged and motivated by Democratic lawmakers to ‘stand up and get your cell phones out’?" he said. "And they're looking at treating ICE and law enforcement like they're Nazis. To equate Anne Frank and her death with any other death going on out there is just wrong. It's fundamentally wrong."

Bruce Pearl Weighs In On ICE Controversy In Minneapolis

He emphasized that immigration enforcement is an important function of the federal government.

"This is our government. And President Trump was elected to enforce these immigration laws," Pearl said. "They let millions and gazillions and bajillions of illegals in, and that was just terribly unfortunate."

Pearl added that he supports legal immigration while criticizing Congress for failing to reform the system.

"I'm an immigrant. You're an immigrant. I'm all for legal immigration. I'm all for people that have been here and have worked hard and assimilated," he said. "We've got to fix our immigration program. Once again, Congress, get off your ass and do the right thing, because you've not done the right thing and you've not fixed our laws regarding immigration."

Pearl said the current climate needs to cool down. And that goes for everyone involved.

"I do understand both sides of it, but it just needs to be toned down," he said. "Why are these people on the streets every day? Because we're trying to round up some illegal immigrants that are committing crimes? I don't get it."

Pearl also pointed to broader issues he believes will come to light in Minnesota — like the alleged widespread misappropriation of billions in taxpayer dollars.

"Underneath it all, they're going to uncover the most incredible fraud in the history of our country in Minneapolis," he said. "I bet you Minnesotans all over that state are embarrassed by what's happening in Minneapolis."