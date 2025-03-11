Bro! Tate Brothers And Their Gross Rhetoric Are No Friends Of Conservative Movement | Tomi Lahren

So the Tate Brothers are back in the United States after a travel ban on them was lifted while they face charges of human trafficking and other offenses, offenses they have denied.

Upon their arrival, Florida’s attorney general announced a criminal investigation into the pair and Governor DeSantis has signaled their presence in the Sunshine State is not welcome.

Whether you believe the charges against them or not, whether you love free speech or overt masculinity or alternative media or whatever else you believe those two are selling, I do not know why you’d want to be associated with them just based on basic human decency.

Their videos and world views may just be for shock value and attention, but that probably makes it even worse.

They are proudly sexist and misogynistic and just gross. And that’s not me just saying that, they advertise it.

So why the hell they’d be welcomed to sit cage side for UFC 313 in Vegas last weekend is really beyond me.

And why Dana White, someone who is now a face of the conservative and MAGA movement, would seemingly embrace them, is also beyond me.

Seriously, why?

After all, the conservative movement has tried to take back masculinity, like TRUE masculinity, and manhood and fatherhood. This kind of embrace of those two who truly are the embodiment of TOXIC MASCULINITY, really sets us back.

Yeah, they have a right to free speech, so great, let them have their platform, but WHY THE HELL WOULD CONSERVATIVES GIVE THEM OURS?!

Like why would we purposely cozy up to trash?

I said the same thing about the bizarre and stupid conservative embrace of Kanye West.

Someone throws on a MAGA hat or says something complimentary of Trump and so we wrap our arms around literal trash because of it?

Gross.

And for the record, masculinity isn’t demeaning women for fun and attention and clicks.

Masculinity isn’t being promiscuous and boastful and douchey.

Masculinity is being a good man. A good partner. A provider. A man of faith and Godliness.

Masculinity is treating people with respect and never starting a fight but being willing to protect and defend when necessary.

Masculinity isn’t the Tate Brothers.

I’d argue they are the opposite, actually. They are small-minded men with big egos and they are tumors. So why would we allow the conservative movement, built on faith and values, to be their host body?

Again. Gross.