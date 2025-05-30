Brian Windhorst Deserves A Big Payday As ESPN Contract Is Set To Expire

Brian Windhorst's contract with ESPN expires at the end of the summer, multiple sources tell OutKick.

Windhorst's negotiations won't be as buzzy as some of his peers. Don't expect him to broadcast his upcoming free agency like Stephen A. Smith, or leak dollar figures to media reporters to drive up the price.

Expect him to conduct his negotiations like he does his reporting: soundly, quietly, and effectively.

Consider how short the list of commentators is that have the respect of both OutKick and Jemele Hill. Windhorst does. On Friday, Hill tweeted that he still "doesn’t get enough credit." We concur.

That list is so short because so few sports media personalities and reporters have been able to, well, stick to sports. Windhorst has.

Despite covering the NBA at the peak of BLM and the COVID bubble, covering LeBron James for the first 15 years of his career, and spending several nights a week in locker rooms full of NBA players, his political beliefs remain obscure.

Who else could have pulled that off? (Not me.)

As a talent agent told OutKick, young sports reporters and commentators underestimate the value of staying out of the political crosshairs. "If only they would realize what gets engagement on social media often runs counter to what executives want from their talents," the agent explained.

Well said.

Windhorst also provides original reporting on a daily basis. He stays out of the breaking news rat race that is posting scoops on Twitter/X minutes, even seconds, before the team announces the same. (No offense, Shams.) Instead, he provides information other reporters don't have, such as the why, how, and what of the story.

The latter type of reporting is more valuable. Hence, Windhorst – not Shams – has been a feature on the network's most popular programs for most of the NBA postseason, including "PTI," "Get Up," and "First Take."

People around the industry agree.

"The legendary pro wrestling announcer Jim Ross has often said that his advice to talents is to maximize their minutes. Windhorst does that. Whenever he is on-air, you know that he will provide interesting and original commentary, even if it might make the legacy NBA gatekeepers uncomfortable," Front Office Sports reporter Ryan Glasspiegel told OutKick.

Last month, OutKick spoke to Michael Wilbon in a wide-ranging interview about the state of the media industry. During the discussion, Wilbon raved about Windhorst's skills as a reporter.

"Brian takes his job seriously. Brian is accountable, which a lot of people in this business today are not. And that pisses me off," Wilbon said. "Look, Brian is not a show monkey. He is not out here drawing attention to himself with some ego or agenda. Brian Windhorst is great at what he does. Great, Bobby. And I will vouch for him anytime, against anyone."

Including LeBron James, who, a week prior to our interview, mocked Windhorst as "weird."

"I've been around LeBron when people have asked him about something that happened two decades ago in Ohio. And he would respond by saying, 'I don't even remember that. Ask Windy. Windy will know."'That tells me he has a respect for Windhorst that is undeniable. I know he respects Windhorst. So, why say this now?" Wilbon wondered. "[His] Windhorst comments bother me."

Sources say ESPN hopes to retain Windhorst, but there will be a market. Unlike during his last negotiations, there are now three NBA league partners. Windhorst would be a natural fit for both the NBA and Amazon next season.

He also hosts the popular "Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective" podcast. And while the podcast market remains a bit oscillating, the highest-rated podcasters continue to sign deals for fortunes.

According to Dave Portnoy, the co-host of "Bussin' with the Boys" who left Barstool late last year to sign a three-year, $30 million deal with FanDuel, Windhorst's podcast is more popular than "Bussin."

A scenario in which Windhorst signs a television deal with one network and a podcast deal with another could be his best option financially.

If they can afford him, podcast networks like Omaha Productions, Volume, The Ringer, Wondery, and Wave should have interest. (Granted, Windhorst would have to get used to discussing me if he takes a job with Bill Simmons.)

That said, ESPN still offers Windhorst the best platform on television.

Even though "NBA Countdown" will take a backseat to "Inside the NBA" next season, the show will still serve as the NBA pre-game show at least once a week. With Stephen A. Smith expected to depart the show (as part of his new contract), there's an opening.

ESPN is also expected to launch a new daily studio show either before or after the football season. CNBC reported that the network could build a show at 5 p.m. around Peter Schrager. However, our sources say that report was a bit ambitious, and that it's more likely ESPN debuts a new show at 2 p.m. with an ensemble cast.

Schrager and Windhorst would be a smart departure from the usual type of hot takes that account for the majority of sports-talk television. Interestingly, ESPN hired Schrager to be the NFL equivalent of Windhorst.

Either way, ESPN shouldn't expect Windhorst to stay at a discount rate. Based on pure market value, he is worth at least the $2 million a year ESPN reportedly agreed to pay Ryan Clark, Mina Kimes, and others.