Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Roasts Stacey Abrams Over Voter Suppression Claims

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp continues to roast prolific grifter and failed politician Stacey Abrams.

Abrams, you might remember, after years of acting as if she'd actually won her election, turned her attention to lying to the media, corporations and the American public about a Georgia voting bill in 2021. Her advocacy and activism, for some bewildering reason, was often successful, including getting Major League Baseball to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta for Colorado.

Hurting local businesses, damaging the state's finances, and further eroding her reputation, all over politically motivated disinformation.

Abrams was proved spectacularly wrong in the 2022 midterm elections as turnout in Georgia was exceptionally high, with new laws in place. Through early voting periods in Georgia in 2024, turnout is setting records. As if Abrams needed any more embarrassments.

Still though, because Abrams is a Democrat, she continues to secure appearances on major media shows. And she won't stop discrediting herself. In a discussion on CNN, Abrams said that record turnout "does not mean there is not voter suppression activity."

It doesn't get any more perfect or inaccurate. And Kemp took the opportunity to fire back: "The blatant lies and grift continue from Stacey Abrams," Kemp posted on X. "Hope you can make the All-Star Game in Atlanta next year!"

Brian Kemp Keeps Winning, While Abrams Loses

Abrams has been totally and completely discredited. Everything she said, every prediction she made, has been proven false.

She's lost to Kemp twice in the gubernatorial race, and despite her efforts, MLB eventually came to its senses, realizing it'd been sold an incompetent lie, and awarded Atlanta the 2025 All-Star Game. Nothing can undo the embarrassment of moving the game in the first place, but it represented validation for Kemp and for those who'd pointed out the disinformation from Abrams and Joe Biden on the Georgia bill.

There's no voter suppression in Georgia, because the bill had nothing to do with voter suppression. And no matter how many times Abrams tries, she can't come close to getting enough votes to win her state. Sad.