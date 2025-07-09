Bratty CNN Pundit Complains That Network Allows Scott Jennings On TV

CNN contributor Kara Swisher criticized her bosses for allowing conservative commentator Scott Jennings on the air. According to Swisher, CNN has enabled Jennings to say "terrible things" that undermine the credibility of the network.

Specifically, Swisher criticized a recent segment in which Jennings offered advice to Elon Musk. "My humble advice to Elon, who I admire very much actually, is that you may be dividing the forces of people who want to save Western civilization, to the benefit of the people who don’t," Jennings said.

"God, Scott Jennings on CNN. I work for CNN, I’m sorry CNN, but that you let him say things like that," Swisher told podcast co-host Scott Galloway.

"What a dramatic, what a drama queen! And what a terrible thing to say. I’m sort of welcoming Musk to mow those people down, like, you know what I mean, in terms of causing them problems," she continued.

Galloway pointed out how Jennings serves a similar role as Alyssa Farah Griffin, The View's token conservative (in name) co-host. Swisher disagreed, arguing Griffin is better at her job.

"Alyssa Farah … is much more reasonable [than Jennings]," Swisher interjected.

First, you are always in the wrong if you publicly criticize a colleague. Shooting inside the tent should be a fireable offense, no matter who the person is. It demonstrates a profound lack of professionalism and impulse.

Second, Swisher sounds like an entitled brat. Scott Jennings doesn't say "terrible things." He says things that at least half of the country agrees with, a point of view often dismissed by the rest of the CNN commentators.

In fact, Jennings' role as "the conservative" at CNN is one of the network's few bright spots. He is now the most relevant voice at the company, and quarterly data shows the viewership spikes when he appears on "CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip."

He also owns his opposition in ways Alyssa Farah Griffin isn't capable of doing. Here's Jennings exposing former ESPN anchor Cari Champion for the intellectual lightweight she is:

General rule: if you aren't sharp enough to talk about sports, you shouldn't transition to a career discussing the Congo-Rwanda war.

Nonetheless, Swisher is bothered that a conservative voice has made its way onto the set of CNN. During the Jeff Zucker days, that would have never been allowed.

Liberal elites tend to believe only people who share their perspective are worthy of a seat at the table. Likewise, many ESPN commentators were bothered by Will Cain's rise at the company before leaving for Fox News in 2020. Hosts like Dan Le Batard and Katie Nolan couldn't get over that ESPN would dare let a conservative into the building.

So, we expect Swisher isn't the only CNN employee agitated by Scott Jennings' role. The question is whether CNN management will stand by Jennings or cave.

In reality, CNN should double and triple down on Jennings by giving him his own show. He's earned it.