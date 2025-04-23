Quiet Part Out Loud: Disney CEO Bob Iger Says He Remembers When 'Bruce Jenner Was Bruce Jenner'

Bob Iger is the CEO of The Walt Disney Company, which has proudly championed its left-wing, progressive values and ideology for nearly a decade.

Disney has produced films, shows, entertainment, and made staffing and casting decisions based on promoting that ideology, to its great financial harm. While the S&P 500 is up roughly 90 percent over the last five years, Disney's stock price has actually decreased by nearly 14 percent. What's the old saying about going woke…and going broke?

Iger is the poster child for putting politics first. But even he, a staunch liberal, can't help himself from reminiscing about the good old days when progressive sportswriters hadn't run roughshod over the industry. And when "Bruce Jenner was Bruce Jenner."

Bob Iger To Get Canceled For Bruce Jenner Take?

Iger spoke at the World Congress of Sports conference in Nashville, and detailed his career backstory, including starting at ABC in the 1970's.

Iger said that in many ways, sports are much the same as they were back then, when he started around the same time as the Calgary Olympics. He continued, "So much has also changed, I think mostly for the good.

"But I was also looking at what sports looked like in 1975, 1976. First of all, the NBA had a team called the Bullets. We know baseball had a team called the Indians, the NFL had a team called the Redskins. By the way, the NHL had a team called the Barons, I didn't even remember that. Bruce Jenner was still Bruce Jenner, by the way."

Does this count as "deadnaming," one of the seven deadly sins of the progressive worldview? Should Disney discipline him for saying such offensive words as "Bullets?"

This is the trap that Iger's political beliefs have created. While there's obviously nothing wrong with Iger talking about old sports franchises, or acknowledging the reality of Bruce Jenner in the 1970's, his party has made even referencing such things an example of the "harm" and "violence" words can cause.

Disney has been at the forefront of this absurd shift, including under Iger's leadership. It's no longer "Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls" at the parks. Now it's "friends," in order to be "gender-inclusive."

Maybe those types of rules don't apply to the CEO. Must be nice.