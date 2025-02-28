Biden Staffer Says Administration Was 'Gaslighting' Public On Cognitive Decline

Michael LaRosa, former first lady Jill Biden's longtime press secretary, admitted in a recent news story that the Biden campaign knew that Joe's age and cognitive decline were major issues.

LaRosa, interviewed as part of a story for Puck, admitted that from "day one," campaign aides were "scared to death" of letting Biden do any unscripted interviews before the 2024 presidential election.

LaRosa also admitted that there was "gaslighting" on the part of the campaign, colleagues and their partners as to Biden's mental abilities.

"There are some things that are true, I mean, like the gaslighting," he said. "There was a lot of denial of the polling. And I will use the term gaslighting because that’s what they were doing, the campaign, former colleagues. The message to everybody was to make sure that you tell people it’s too early."

And the media completely bought into it, because the media wanted it to be true, and repeated it mindlessly.

Everyone Around Him Knew Joe Biden Was Diminished

LaRosa also acknowledged that Biden's team knew that it couldn't allow him to engage in any "impromptu" or "unscripted" interactions, because it couldn't trust that Biden wouldn't embarrass himself.

"The president’s team was scared to death of impromptu, unscripted, unrehearsed, unpracticed, unchoreographed, anything, they couldn’t compete for the attention economy," he said.

"They just couldn’t do it. They didn’t have any idea. And they didn’t have the vessel either in Biden, by the way, who would have done anything. He loves TV. He loves doing stuff. It was the orbit that did not trust their own candidate."

This is exactly what the media said wasn't happening. The media acted as if Biden was fine, was sharp, was mentally strong and even too energetic for his staffers. Literally. Joe Scarborough, as just one example, said in March 2024 that this was the "best Biden ever," that "He's far beyond cogent, in fact, he's better than he's ever been intellectually, analytically."

Turns out that was all part of the "gaslighting" effort from the campaign and the administration to act as if the very clear and obvious mental decline was a lie. Something we all saw, denied because winning was more important than telling the truth. Sums up the Biden family perfectly.