Biden Administration Set To Approve Gas Car Bans On Way Out

The Biden administration has been an unmitigated disaster since day one, with an endless list of extreme failures. Its horrific handling of the COVID-19 pandemic caused immense harm with zero benefits.

The Afghanistan withdrawal was a nightmare. Its incompetent handling of the economy led to runaway inflation and mass layoffs. It's been a catastrophe from start to finish, which is why Biden's vice president lost so soundly in the 2024 election.

But with just more than a month to go for one of the worst administrations in US history, those "in charge" aren't done making dumb decisions yet.

The New York Times reported on Saturday that the Biden administration is "expected in the coming days to grant California and 11 other states permission to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars after 2035."

There could not be a dumber policy decision.

Biden Administration Consistently Gets Everything Wrong

Demand for electric cars has collapsed. Even with federal and some state incentives, electric cars are sitting on dealer lots for months on end. Many are advertised with $15-20,000 discounts. $70-100k sticker price EV's are being leased out for a few hundred dollars a month.

The market is speaking, telling manufacturers and politicians that it doesn't want EVs in 2024-2025, and potentially ever.

So what is Biden and a collection of incompetent states doing? Supporting new rules to force people into a mode of transportation that they don't want. All because of their short-sighted, misguided, inaccurate view of emissions and "climate change."

Idiotic doesn't begin to cover it.

EVs are a nightmare to use, unless you live in a house with a built-in charger. Even then, using the public infrastructure is a hellish experience relative to gas stations. There aren't enough high-speed chargers to meet demand, and those that do exist are full or out of service a majority of the time.

Tesla does it best, and more manufacturers are moving to Tesla's charging standard, but even then there's no resale value, battery life degrades rapidly over time, and sitting at chargers for 45 minutes to an hour every few days is not something many want to put up with.

There may be a time when these issues are figured out, but it's certainly not now. And there's nothing but anger and frustration coming if politicians get away with this absurd forced transition.

Fortunately, some politicians, including California Representative Kevin Kiley, have said they will put an end to these car bans as soon as possible. Let's hope they do.