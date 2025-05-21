Biden Administration Accused Of Purposefully Delaying Acknowledging COVID Vaccine Side Effects

The Biden administration was so desperate to convince the public that every single person in America should get a COVID vaccine that it may have purposefully delayed acknowledging very real vaccine-caused side effects for several months.

Vaccine-caused side effects were a contentious issue in the early part of 2021, just a few months after the vaccines received their initial emergency use authorization. Experts and the media remained in full panic mode, the "safe and effective" narrative was in full swing, and the Biden administration hoped to fulfill its campaign promise to somehow "end the pandemic."

And the desperation to promote COVID vaccines may have set off an unacceptable series of decisions that could have harmed significant numbers of otherwise healthy individuals.

New Senate Report Has Stunning Conclusion About COVID Vaccines

A brand-new interim report from Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson was released this week saying that top health officials under the Biden administration purposefully decided to "delay warning the public" in 2021 about the potential for COVID vaccines to cause heart-related side effects.

Per the report, health agencies in the federal government by February 2021 had already been made aware of "large reports of myocarditis" affecting young people who specifically took the Pfizer vaccine. Except warnings weren't added to vaccine labels about those potential side effects until late-June. Over four months of waiting before adding the risk of a relatively widespread issue. Inexcusable.

"Even though CDC and FDA officials were well aware of the risk of myocarditis following COVID-19 vaccination, the Biden administration opted to withhold issuing a formal warning to the public for months about the safety concerns, jeopardizing the health of young Americans," the report says.

After years of attempting to get information about communications within the Department of Health and Human Services under the Biden administration, Johnson has finally been able to get answers under the second Trump administration. And the answers demonstrate why Biden's officials refused to answer.

According to the interim report, HHS officials repeatedly discussed releasing a formal warning about the risk of myocarditis. Instead, unsurprisingly, they changed course towards a much-less public form of acknowledgment.

"The formal warning about myocarditis was initially going to be distributed nationwide as a Health Alert Network ('HAN') message which, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s ('CDC') website, is ‘CDC’s primary method of sharing cleared information about urgent public health incidents with public information officers; federal, state, territorial, tribal, and local public health practitioners; clinicians; and public health laboratories.’ Health officials at CDC and the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") ultimately decided against issuing a formal HAN and, instead, posted 'clinical considerations' on CDC’s website about myocarditis."

Even worse, per Johnson's new information, communications between top federal health officials included draft meeting notes in May 2021 admitting that the vaccine side effect registry system VAERS had already demonstrated signs of increased risk of myopericarditis among younger age groups. Then those same health agencies gave different answers publicly and didn't issue a full statement about it until late the next month.

In fact, despite increasing private and public awareness of myocarditis as a potential side effect that particularly affects younger people, the FDA on May 10, 2021, authorized Pfizer's COVID vaccine for emergency use for adolescents aged 12-15. In doing so, it never acknowledged the risk of myocarditis.

As if there were any doubt as to the motivations behind the delay in issuing a public HAN message, one CDC official, Dr. Sara Oliver, told a Moderna employee that there were disagreements about releasing a HAN on myocarditis because "people don't want to appear alarmist…"

Simply, they were worried that admitting myocarditis was a side effect for healthy young people would decrease the public's confidence and willingness to get their children or teenagers vaccinated.

FDA officials, including Dr. Janet Woodcock and Dr. Peter Marks, expressed concern to the CDC about even moderately warning the public about myocarditis. Sure enough, when they did post a "clinical considerations" update, it included edits suggested by Marks that omitted specific language on myocarditis.

Pfizer and Moderna employees were also involved in the process, with CDC officials frequently emailing them updates and even providing "advance notice" of decision-making.

"Other unredacted documents reveal the names of the Pfizer and Moderna employees that were given advance notice on May 27, 2021 regarding CDC’s final decision to issue ‘clinical considerations’ about myocarditis rather than a formal HAN message," the report reads.

Biden White House Helped Protect Fauci, Rochelle Walensky

Another stunning section of the report details how the Biden administration worked to provide talking points for Anthony Fauci and Rochelle Walensky. These talking points were designed to give them answers to any "tough" questions they might face about the failures of their policies and other important issues.

"On May 25, 2021, Benjamin Wakana, the Biden White House’s Deputy Director for Strategic Communications and Engagement, emailed then-CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, then-NIAID Director Anthony Fauci, and then-NIH Director Francis Collins, among others, a document that contained 17 pages of "tough" questions and answers on a variety of topics including myocarditis risks associated with the COVID-19 vaccine, COVID-19 vaccine efficacy, and the Wuhan lab leak," the report says.

Among the obvious, that the administration wanted Fauci and Walensky to tell the public that the CDC was being transparent, that the risks to myocarditis were minimal, and downplay concerns about long-term effects from heart-related issues, was another misleading and harmful inaccuracy.

"The May 2021 talking points included some claims that both at the time, and certainly in retrospect, sound absurd," the report says. "Under the section titled 'confidence,' the talking points document included the claims ‘getting vaccinated gets us back to normal’ and ‘the best way to protect against COVID is to get vaccinated.’ These statements appeared to falsely imply that in order for the public to resume its pre-pandemic routines, individuals would have to get the COVID-19 vaccine. These were deceptive and dangerous declarations. Not only did the COVID-19 vaccines fail to eliminate breakthrough infections, the extent of both the short and long-term health effects of the vaccines were not fully realized at the time. Therefore, the implication that individuals needed to get vaccinated in order to return to 'normalcy' was baseless and created undue pressure on those who had reasonable safety questions and concerns about the vaccines."

The administration was putting out inaccurate talking points to be parroted by supposedly "trustworthy" experts during media appearances, which undoubtedly led to many members of the public taking vaccines without full awareness of the risk. Not to mention the proliferation of mandates that undoubtedly occurred as a result. All because they initially refused to accept that there were side effects worth acknowledging, waited months, then buried it on the website instead of publicly admitting the increased risk.

It's yet another sign of the disastrous failures of the Biden administration, the lack of transparency during COVID, and how committed health officials were to putting their priorities ahead of inconvenient facts. They were issuing talking points to defend their actions instead of telling the truth, putting politics ahead of public safety, and potentially harming young adults in the process. Quite simply, it's unacceptable. From everyone involved.