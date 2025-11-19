Believe It Or Not: New MLB TV Deals Are Actually A Win For Fans

The short-term deals allow MLB to take its entire inventory to the market in 2029, including the rights to the World Series.

Unlike just about every other rights agreement in sports this decade, MLB’s new media deal is a win for fans.

On Wednesday, the league announced new three-year rights agreements with Netflix, ESPN, and NBC. The deals divide up the broadcast and streaming assets that ESPN/Disney opted out of earlier this year, as follows:

NBC

NBC takes over exclusive rights to 25 Sunday Night Baseball games and the Wild Card round for $200 million per year.

Throughout the year, NBC will air NFL, NBA, and MLB games in the coveted Sunday primetime slot. When scheduling conflicts with the NBA arise, the newly launched NBC Sports Network will carry NBC's MLB games instead. All games on NBC and NBCSN will stream on Peacock.

The first Sunday Night Baseball game on NBC will air on April 12, with the next scheduled for May after the NBA playoffs. NBC will also air a prime-time game on Labor Day night.

According to the AP, "The Sunday early-afternoon games also return to Peacock, which had them in 2022 and ’23. The early-afternoon games will lead into a studio Whip-Around Show before the Sunday night game."

Netflix

As expected, Netflix has secured exclusive rights to the Home Run Derby, Opening Day, and the Field of Dreams game for $50 million per season.

Netflix will open the season with the New York Yankees vs. San Francisco Giants on March 25. The Field of Dreams game will be held in Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 13, featuring the Twins vs. Phillies.

ESPN

For $500 million per season, ESPN will lose postseason games and the Home Run Derby but add MLB.TV to its streaming library. MLB.TV is expected to be integrated into the ESPN app.

The deal also includes in-market streaming rights for six MLB-produced teams: the San Diego Padres, Colorado Rockies, Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners.

"This new agreement with ESPN marks a significant evolution in our more than 30-year relationship," Commissioner Rob Manfred said. "Bringing MLB.TV to ESPN’s new app while maintaining a presence on linear television reflects a balanced approach to the shifts in how fans watch baseball and gives MLB a meaningful presence on an important destination for sports fans."

In addition, ESPN will air 30 regular-season games on weeknights during the summer months.

A Win for Fans

Typically, new rights agreements make watching live sports more complicated and expensive. Not here. In fact, moving Sunday Night Baseball and the Wild Card round from ESPN to NBC/Peacock will make those games more affordable and widely available.

In all likelihood, MLB will reach a broader audience with the additions of NBC and Netflix. The same can’t be said for leagues like the NFL and NBA, which have lost substantial viewership after shifting exclusive games to Amazon Prime.

Baseball games will also continue airing Fox, TBS and Apple.

Looking Ahead

The short-term deals allow MLB to take its entire inventory to the market in 2029, including the rights to the World Series.

ESPN and NBC are likely to show interest in the World Series by challenging Fox, which has held the rights since 2000.

MLB could either sell the series to one partner or multiple as part of a rotation, similar to the Super Bowl and Stanley Cup Finals.