Is Being White In The WNBA Really A Privilege If You Have To Keep Apologizing For It? | Tomi Lahren

UConn standout, and the top pick in this year’s WNBA Draft, Paige Bueckers is once again thrusting her forced white guilt center court because, heaven forbid, a white person just accomplishes something without apologizing to the woke mob for it.

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

Here we freakin go again, folks.

Now I wish this headline read, "standout female athlete stands up for the integrity of women’s sports!" But no.

Instead, alas, we have another talented self-made white female athlete that cannot make it through an interview without the obligatory expression of white guilt.

The WNBA’s Dallas Wings new star Paige Bueckers is pulling a Caitlin Clark, again, with her comments in a recent Time Magazine interview.

"There’s White privilege every single day that I see," she said in terms of marketing opportunities. "I feel like I’ve worked extremely hard, blessed by God. But I do think there’s more opportunities for me. I feel like even just marketability, people tend to favor White people, White males, White women. I think it should be equal opportunity. I feel like there is privilege to what I have, and to what all White people have. I recognize that. I want to counteract that with the way I go about my business."

Bueckers feels she gets more marketing opportunities and visibility because she’s white and decries the privilege she and all white people have. She also hopes to counteract it by…I guess… crapping on her race as a way to achieve equality.

It’s weird because the NBA and WNBA happen to be predominantly black, so the whole equality DEI thing might not be the best argument here…

But, really girl? You can’t just celebrate your success without kissing the ring?

This is, of course, not unlike and eerily similar to what Caitlin Clark has said of her own privilege and prestige due to her whiteness.

Also, given the fact those two and all other white athletes are made to feel like crap if they DON’T make comments like that tells me being white in anything- especially pro athletics- isn’t exactly a privilege, but rather a cross to bear.

So, for me, Paige and Caitlin are on their own. Let the woke mob have them.

But word to the wise, they’ll never like you. You can bend like a pale privilege pretzel, and it’ll never be enough. The woke mob will still eat you for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Best of luck out there.

Those are my Final Thoughts.