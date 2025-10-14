Of Beast And Berger: The Disaster That Is Liberal Women In Politics | Tomi Lahren

Liberal women, as exhibited over and over and over again, are the absolute freaking worst.

It’s been a rough month for the ladies of the Left, but for these two gals, in particular.

Let’s start with the beast. Katie Porter.

So last week, this video of Porter throwing a diva brat tantrum at simply being asked a question went viral and for good reason.

In case you missed it.

Now that uncut footage from the CBS Sacramento interview was leaked by someone who wants to see her crash and burn and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if it was a current or former or soon to be former staffer. Furthermore, whoever told her that camera angle was a good one, is not a friend.

She’s obviously an angry and unpleasant woman, but that little freak out also perfectly exemplifies how California Democrats view themselves as untouchable, as sacred cows.

That video wasn’t a bad moment, it was a mirror into the soul of California Democrats: untouchable, smug, and allergic to accountability.

And honey, it only gets worse.

That viral interview footage is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to The Beast.

There’s a lot more where that came from.

But wait, there’s more, according to her long suffering ex-husband, she frequently berated him, demeaned him, threw things at him and according to official divorce docs, dumped scalding hot mashed potatoes on his head during an argument.

First of all, that poor man must also be blind and not by love.

Katie Porter is a beast and an unstable wacko.

Everyone loses his or her temper from time to time, but for Porter, this behavior isn’t a bad moment, it’s an obvious character trait.

Katie Porter isn’t having a bad day — she is the bad day.

What’s even more unsettling?

She’s STILL leading the CA gubernatorial race.

So for all y’all that think somehow California can be saved? Don’t hold your breath.

But moving on from the Beast to the Berger.

Abigail Spanberger is also spiraling — not because of bad luck, but because of her own cowardice.

She still REFUSES to pull her endorsement of Jay Jones for AG of Virginia even after those horrific text messages expose his sick fantasy of putting bullets into his Republican colleague.

She was pressed on this during last week’s Virginia gubernatorial debate and this was the best she could muster…

Not only did she give a bullshit canned and coached non-answer, she refused to even look at her opponent, Winsome Earle-Sears, a black woman I might add.

Instead she stood there like an ice queen from Narnia.

But that wasn’t the only bad moment for the Berger.

Again, just like Beast Katie, she is so perturbed she is even asked the question, or A question for that matter.

So let’s break it down:

If you can’t acknowledge basic biology,

If you won’t condemn violent fantasies from fellow Dems,

If you get flustered every time you’re challenged...

Why should anyone trust you to run a state — or even a lemonade stand?

