Bari Weiss Reportedly Recruiting CNN’s Scott Jennings for CBS News

Unless CNN network builds a vehicle around Jennings, a Weiss-led CBS News could be an appealing alternative.

CNBC News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss is reportedly trying to hire conservative commentator Scott Jennings away from CNN.

According to Semafor, Weiss and Jennings met at CBS headquarters in New York City last week. Jennings has built a reputation over the past year as CNN’s only openly conservative pundit, known for his nightly clashes with liberals on "CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip."

In terms of virality, Jennings may be CNN’s most influential commentator. Last December, Mediaite ranked him as the 24th most influential person in news media, two spots ahead of Rachel Maddow.

"If cable news produced a single breakout star in 2024, one could easily make the argument it was Scott Jennings. The Republican commentator has been a true standout. Throw him on a CNN panel anytime day or night, you’ve got yourself an entertaining skirmish," Mediaite wrote.

"Doesn’t matter if it’s one-on-one, two-on-one, or even three-on-one or more, Jennings can hold his own in the most lopsided of debates. Nowhere is this dynamic more at play than in the thunderdome that is CNN NewsNight. Night after night, Jennings does battle with ideological foes, often without any allies in sight. But even if he’s badly outnumbered, it never seems like he’s outmatched."

Despite Jennings’ growing influence, CNN has yet to give him his own platform, continuing to use him as a contributor. Unless the network builds a vehicle around him, a Weiss-led CBS News could be an appealing alternative.

Specifically, appearances on "CBS Mornings" or "Face the Nation" would likely offer Jennings a higher profile than anything currently on CNN.

Jennings could even make an intriguing addition to the ratings-challenged morning show, with the futures of co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil, and Nate Burleson in question. The New York Post recently reported that anchor Norah O’Donnell met with Weiss about returning to morning television, potentially setting the stage for a broader shakeup. One scenario could see Dokoupil shift to "CBS Evening News", which has struggled with its rotating-anchor format.

Depending on King’s future, a morning trio of O’Donnell, Burleson, and Jennings would be an intriguing option. Elsewhere at CBS, anchor John Dickerson announced Monday that he will depart the network by year’s end.

"I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me, the work, the audience’s attention, and the honor of being a part of the network’s history," Dickerson wrote in a social media post. "I will miss you."

The future of CBS News under Paramount and Weiss’ leadership is arguably the biggest story in media heading into 2026.

Like much of the legacy media, CBS News lost immense credibility during its coverage of Donald Trump's two presidencies. In the process, the network failed to keep pace with ABC News and NBC News in both ratings and relevance.

At her core, Weiss aligns most closely with what was once considered the center left, a position that now earns her the "far-right" label from the hall monitors of media.

For Weiss, poaching Scott Jennings from CNN would be a splash.