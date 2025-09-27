Pandemic Polices Were Massive Human Rights Violations, New Government Report Finds

Many have chosen to forget that the response to the COVID-19 pandemic by governments around the world was abhorrent and unacceptable.

In a futile attempt to slow the spread of a highly infectious respiratory virus, politicians, at the direction of an incompetent public health "expert" class, engaged in a series of authoritarian, extremist policies. The entire global economy was shut down, based on social distancing rules that Anthony Fauci later admitted to a Congressional subcommittee had no significant evidentiary basis. "You know, I don’t recall," he said about the "six-feet" rule of social distancing. "It sort of just appeared."

Then there's the mask mandates. The capacity restrictions. Curfews restricted freedom of movement. The vaccine passports and vaccine mandates. Governments limiting citizens' ability to travel within their own country. Banning them from certain stores, businesses, or government buildings based on vaccination status.

And a new report has confirmed that all of it was an unprecedented assault on human rights. One that we've oh so conveniently ignored because it's inconvenient.

Australian COVID Policies Were Inexcusable Humanitarian Disaster

A new report out of Australia earlier in 2025 went in depth on the overreach of that government's pandemic policies, including the impact they had on human rights.

The report detailed how the "inflexible" policies of the Australian government completely neglected the rights of its citizens, particularly domestic violence victims, families of sick people and workers. Entitled, "Collateral Damage," researchers conducted a survey of more than 5,000 people in Australia and found that there were numerous avoidable "harms" that were exacerbated because the government never considered ancillary impacts to their extremist policies.

"In order to protect those who were most vulnerable, various restrictions were placed on the rights and freedom of all individuals," the report explains. And that mindset was duplicated around the world, where blanket restrictions, mandates and closures affected millions of healthy young adults who were at little-to-no risk of serious complications from the virus.

Australia was so extreme that they restricted their own citizens from returning home. One man who moved to Norway just before COVID hit was "completely abandoned" by his home country. One woman told researchers that she was prevented from seeing her mother, who was terminally ill, because of hotel quarantine policies. Her mother died just a few days later.

Then there's the vaccine mandates. Australia immediately imposed extremely strict and harsh vaccine mandates, which were justified based on disinformation from public health "experts" and pharmaceutical companies. "These measures, justified on the grounds of protecting public health and vulnerable populations, led to ethical and legal debate about proportionality, necessity, and the balance between collective welfare and personal freedoms," the report says.

One woman described being forced to get the vaccine because her company threatened to fire her while she was pregnant if she didn't get a COVID vaccine. She then, after being coerced into getting vaccinated, had a stillborn baby after 17 weeks. Her husband wasn't allowed to be in the hospital with her as it happened, because he'd tested positive for COVID.

"My husband was refused entry and was not allowed to be at the birth of his son, was denied the only chance he had to hold his son…" she said.

Following the science.

Another woman told the researchers that she was "hesitant" to take a "rushed vaccine," but was essentially pushed into it because of Australia's extremist overreach.

Then there were the schools. Remote learning was a disaster for students from disadvantaged backgrounds, hurting them because of limited access to technology or being forced to stay in difficult home situations.

"In our research, we heard devastating stories of severe economic hardship, families unable to say goodbye to loved ones, women trapped in violent households, and communities left isolated due to blanket policies that failed to consider local realities. These experiences should never be ignored or repeated," said Human Rights Commissioner Lorraine Finlay.

"We must rebuild trust, strike a balance between individual freedoms and public health, and place human rights at the heart of emergency planning," the report added.

That's impossible unless those in charge admit mistakes, which they've shown little interest in doing. And ironically, Australia makes for a perfect example of what a failure this extremism actually was.

One report found that in New South Wales, in late 2022, every single hospitalized person over a several-week period was vaccinated, with the overwhelming majority having taken at least four doses.

That’s correct. Within this two-week period, there wasn’t a single unvaccinated person in the hospital with COVID in New South Wales.

There were, however, 810 people who’d received at least four doses, 377 who’d received three doses, 218 who were, quaintly, at one point considered fully vaccinated with two doses, and 10 with one dose.

It's the lockdowns too, where Australia kept trying them and trying them, watching them fail spectacularly.

So they obliterated human rights, demonized their own citizens, all in a futile attempt to control an uncontrollable respiratory virus that would inevitably spread the second they opened up. And they've learned absolutely nothing from it and never will. The true legacy of COVID; we celebrated stupidity and incompetence coming from the correct people, while ignoring science, data and evidence proving the "experts" wrong.