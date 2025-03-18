The AP Says It Accidentally Misquoted Tulsi Gabbard Calling Trump and Putin 'Very Good Friends'

On Monday, the Associated Press posted an article quoting Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard calling President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin "very good friends."

Where did Gabbard make that claim? Well, that's the issue. She never did.

The AP later admitted that it accidentally misquoted Gabbard. Her actual quote referenced the relationship between Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard saying President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin 'are very good friends.' Gabbard was talking about Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The AP will publish a corrected version of the story," a statement from AP said.

The link to the original story displays a "page unavailable" message.

The outlet published an updated piece reflecting Gabbard saying that Modi and Trump were good friends, including an editor's note at the end acknowledging the AP deleted the original article that contained "erroneous reporting," Fox News Digital found.

"AP has removed its story about U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard saying President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘are very good friends’ because it did not meet our standards. We notified customers and published a corrected story with an editor’s note to be transparent about the error," the Associated Press told Fox News in a statement.

Alexa Henning, Gabbard's deputy chief of staff, addressed the headline on Monday:

"The @AP is total trash. DNI @TulsiGabbard was referring to PM Modi & President Trump and this is the headline they publish. This is why no one trusts the maliciously incompetent and purposefully bias [sic] media. If this isn’t a clear example of pushing a solely political narrative, then nothing is," Henning wrote on X.

The errors are adding up over at the AP. Last month, the outlet wrote an entire story around Ravens kicker Justin Tucker's exclusive statement to OutKick regarding sexual misconduct allegations against him but neglected to mention us at any point in the original story.

The next day, an AP spokesperson provided Awful Announcing the following statement: "This was an oversight. We updated the story to note that OutKick first reported Justin Tucker’s new statement."

Got it.

Elsewhere, the AP remains barred from certain White House events over its refusal to call the now-renamed Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America --a decision Trump was right to make.

The Associated Press is not the impartial wire service that it purports to be. It hasn't been that in a long time. The AP, like most of the legacy media, is a mouthpiece for the Democrat Party.

By the way, notice how all the "errors" at The AP go against conservatives and Republicans. The "errors" only go one way. How come the outlet never "accidentally" misquoted Avril Haines or Karine Jean-Pierre?