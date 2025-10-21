Will Any Team Sign Justin Tucker?

In three weeks, NFL kicker Justin Tucker will be eligible to return after serving a 10-week suspension

In three weeks, NFL kicker Justin Tucker will be eligible to return on Nov. 11 after serving a 10-week suspension stemming from allegations of inappropriate behavior during massage sessions between 2012 and 2016.

The Baltimore Ravens released the 35-year-old kicker in May. But after watching the New York Giants blow a 19–0 fourth-quarter lead on Sunday following two missed extra-points by Jude McAtamney, we can’t be the only ones wondering if Tucker might be a better option than several kickers across the league.

Tucker is no longer the sure thing he once was. For most of his career, he was considered the greatest kicker in NFL history. However, he struggled midway through last season, finishing with a field goal percentage of just 73.3%.

Still, he appeared to bounce back late in the year, making every field goal and extra point from Week 16 until the Ravens were eliminated in the divisional round, including several from beyond 50 yards.

Given NFL history, a player with Tucker’s résumé would almost certainly get another chance. With so many teams facing kicking issues this season, Tucker returning to form offers more upside than what many teams currently have at the position.

For context, Tucker made 96.8% of his extra points last season, which is 11% higher than Harrison Butker’s rate this year.

Earlier this month, Tucker posted a video of himself working out at the University of Texas. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, several teams have already expressed interest in signing him.

Of course, any team that considers signing Tucker will likely weigh the potential headache against the possible reward. The Browns traded for, then signed, Deshaun Watson to a record contract in 2022 after he faced similar allegations and was eventually given an 11-game suspension. However, Watson was an athletic quarterback in his prime. As a kicker coming off career lows, Tucker could have a harder time convincing a team he’s worth the potential backlash.

And yet, the media has arguably covered Tucker more harshly than even Watson. Go figure.

Earlier this year, Mina Kimes criticized the Ravens for simply thanking Tucker in their press release. Dan Le Batard called the statement a piece of "flailing bullshit."

Former ESPN host Bomani Jones appeared to declare Tucker guilty without due process.

"I'm going to be honest with you, I read the articles, and I thought about it more — I believe that what is being alleged about him is true," Jones said in March.

Oh.

Now, for the facts.

As of publication, there is still no public evidence that Tucker is guilty. Here’s what we know: sixteen massage therapists accused him of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior. To date, those accusations have not led to any criminal or civil cases. In an exclusive interview with OutKick in February, Tucker strongly denied all allegations.

"I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session, nor have I ever been told I am unwelcome at any massage therapy provider. These claims are simply not true," he told OutKick.

Through the reporting process, Tucker’s attorney provided OutKick with documents they said contradict the allegations. Those included sworn statements from spa owners where Tucker was accused of misconduct and an email from one alleged accuser.

You can read those documents in full here.

Ultimately, the case of Justin Tucker demonstrates why it is incumbent upon the press to cover these matters responsibly and admit what we do not know. And we do not know much about the Tucker situation beyond what the women claim, what Tucker said, and the documents he provided to OutKick.

Even so, the allegations have already cost him 10 weeks of this season and could cost him the rest of his career, depending on whether a team takes a chance on him later this season.