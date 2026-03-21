New Study Shows Negative COVID Vaccine Efficacy For Kids, Elevated Risk Of Myocarditis

There's little doubt that messaging from public health officials, politicians, their media partners, and "experts" influenced millions of parents to give their children COVID vaccines.

Instead of communicating honestly, with science and data-driven information, those groups engaged in a relentless campaign of fearmongering about the risks of COVID to children, downplaying the protection of natural immunity, and outright ignoring any concerns over side effects.

Even when it became clear that the COVID vaccines had wildly underperformed their predictions and expectations in adults, age groups at much higher risk, they refused to moderate their approach with children. Similarly to how they handled school closures, mask mandates, vaccine passports, and lockdowns, the failure of their policies only meant we needed more of them.

This disgraceful behavior and the misinformation about the level of efficacy almost certainly led parents to get their children vaccinated, unnecessarily. And a new study shows just how potentially harmful that might have been.

Study Finds Myocarditis Only In Children With COVID Vaccination

The new study looked at hundreds of thousands of children in England, using a safety monitoring system, and including "adolescents aged 12–15 years and children aged 5–11 years."

The researchers then "compared individuals receiving (1) the first vaccination to unvaccinated controls and (2) the second vaccination to single-vaccinated controls." Those individuals were matched with "vaccinated individuals with controls on age, sex, and other important characteristics."

The study covered 820,926 adolescents, comparing outcomes from unvaccinated children to single-dose recipients, and single-dose recipients to those who got two doses. And within those 820,926 adolescents, the only incidents of myocarditis were among those who'd received COVID vaccines.

Not a single unvaccinated child got myocarditis. But we'll come back to that.

This study, beyond the headline, uncovered some fascinating results which once again undermine what the Anthony Fauci-led cabal of public health authorities claimed. They found 56,496 positive COVID tests, out of 820,926 adolescents, with 72 accident and emergency (A&E) attendances. That means out of nearly 821,000 adolescents, 72 went for treatment in the accident and emergency department of an English hospital. As a percentage? That's 0.0088%.

There were three critical care admissions, out of 820,926 adolescents. That's 0.00037%. A rate that's so small it's virtually nonexistent. And most importantly, there were zero COVID-19 related deaths. While this was over a relatively limited time period, it highlights just how rare any serious impacts from the virus were among kids.

So what does this mean? Well, it raises the all-important question: why were the experts acting as though COVID was an extreme danger to children? And make no mistake, that's precisely what they did.

Here's Dr. Fauci, talking to Hugh Hewitt, and giving spectacularly false information to justify his insane, useless masking requirements:

"But you know, what we’re starting to see, Hugh, and I think it’s going to unfold even more as the weeks go by, that this virus not only is so extraordinarily transmissible, but we’re starting to see pediatric hospitals get more and more younger people and kids not only numerically, but what seems to be more severe disease," Fauci said. "Now we’re tracking that, the CDC is tracking that really very carefully, so it’s going to be a balance that we would feel very badly if we all of a sudden said okay, kids, don’t wear masks, then you find out retrospectively that this virus in a very, very strange and unusually way is really hitting kids really hard. That’s the thing."

None of this was true. And the best part is, this interview was in August 2021. The study? It was conducted starting in September 2021. COVID never impacted children in the way Fauci describes, and masks had zero efficacy even when worn by adults. There was never a chance that masks would protect kids, even if you believe the falsehood that they're effective, because they cannot use them correctly. If you're wondering why trust in experts has declined, that's a fantastic example.

The study also found that the risk of testing positive for COVID after 20 weeks was nearly identical between the vaccinated and unvaccinated groups. The risk per 10,000 was 1,961 for the vaccinated groups and 1,979 for unvaccinated adolescents. Remember when Fauci kept telling us that the most effective way to stop the pandemic and COVID transmission was to get everyone vaccinated?

It gets better. Among young kids, not adolescents, vaccine efficacy against A&E attendance among kids with one dose was actually negative.

"The incidence of A&E attendance was higher after the first vaccination than in the unvaccinated group, and the vaccine effectiveness was −5.2," the study says. Same with unplanned hospitalization. "The IRR comparing the incidence of unplanned hospitalization in the first vaccination and unvaccinated groups was 1.10, and the vaccine effectiveness was −9.5."

Even when compared to those who received two doses, there was minimal efficacy and virtually no risk from COVID. "In 8875 person-years follow-up, there were no COVID-19 A&E attendances; no COVID-19 hospitalizations; no admissions to critical care; and no COVID-19 or non-COVID-19-related deaths," the study explains.

So the vaccines had essentially zero efficacy against COVID infection, the risk of the virus to children and adolescents was so low as to be functionally nonexistent, and vaccine efficacy against accident & emergency departments and unplanned hospitalization for kids was negative.

But hey, at least experts like Anthony Fauci misled parents about "severe disease" impacting pediatric hospitals in order to justify masking children. And the risk of myocarditis was exclusively limited to vaccinated kids. Again, Fauci was dishonest there too, telling NPR in one interview that the risk-benefit analysis of COVID vaccines for young kids "weigh very heavily towards the benefit, as opposed to the risk." Well, we've now established that the risk of COVID to children was virtually zero.

Yet as the study finds, "While rare, all myocarditis and pericarditis events during the study period occurred in vaccinated individuals."

While the overall risk of myocarditis or pericarditis among children and adolescents was low, it's important to note that the risk of myocarditis from vaccination does not replace the risk of myocarditis from COVID. It adds to it. Because the vaccines have no efficacy against infection, there is no reduction in risk. Meaning that any increase in myocarditis from the vaccines is an additional side effect that tilts the risk/benefit profile. While the authors attempt to salvage the results by saying that the risk-benefit profile for adolescents was marginally positive, while somewhat negative for children, it's clear that Fauci's repeated messaging about the safety profile of COVID vaccines being overwhelmingly favorable was completely inaccurate.

As always.