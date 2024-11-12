Anthony Fauci Continues To Collect Huge Benefits From Taxpayers

Boy oh boy, does it pay to be Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci, remember, has repeatedly lied and misled the American people. Both in his public pronouncements and endless media appearances, and under oath in testimony before Congress.

READ: The Worst Lies of Anthony Fauci’s Testimony

He also hid information from FOIA requests by using a private Gmail address to communicate, possibly at the instruction of an employee within his National Institutes of Health who specialized in telling employees how to hide information they didn't want made public. His top lieutenant was also embroiled in scandal, deleting emails and telling outside collaborators to send sensitive information to private addresses.

After a long list of mistakes, misdirections and misinformation, Fauci left NIH and NIAID for a lucrative job in the private sector, proving that having the right political ideology essentially guarantees rewards. Regardless of the damage caused or the dangerous research funded and lied about.

But even after leaving the federal government, Fauci's continued to benefit from the American taxpayer. To the tune of $15 million over the last two years.

Anthony Fauci Has Taxpayer Funded Security Detail

Independent journalist Jordan Schachtel and the Open The Books organization collaborated on a new report exposing how Fauci continues to benefit from his position and the generosity of his ideological partners.

Since leaving the government, as a private citizen, Fauci has benefited from an agreement between the U.S. Marshals service and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, with a staggering cost. Including providing him with a "chauffeur" and "security detail" for his personal use.

"Up until at least late September," the report states, "this agreement between the two government agencies has left the American taxpayer on the hook for the costs attached to Dr. Fauci’s lifestyle, which included a publicly-funded chauffeur and a fully staffed U.S. Marshals security detail."

Per the report, from June 2023-September 2024, the cost for Fauci's detail has run taxpayers $15 million, with expenses going to:

"Salaries and benefits for deputies and administrative personnel assigned to Fauci’s protective detail

Costs related to transporting Fauci

Law enforcement equipment "

As the report points out, the U.S. Marshals service has asked for increased funding from Congress, as it's been unable to fulfill its obligations to other government officials. Their 2025 funding request asked for $28.5 million to protect judges, per a Reuters report.

But somehow, they've found the money to take care of Anthony Fauci.

Fauci undoubtedly gets threats to his safety, or likely did when he was more prominent in the national spotlight. And those threats are unacceptable. But a chauffeur? $15 million in security protection? On the taxpayers dime, even after leaving the federal government?

There's no doubt this is only happening because the Biden administration shares his political ideology and still venerates him as a hero, despite his many failings. With that administration thankfully on its way out, hopefully taxpayers stop funding the lifestyle of a man who was responsible for destroying theirs.