Incompetent Los Angeles Leadership Fails To Open $3.3 Billion LAX Train Before World Cup

It's no secret that LAX is one of the worst airports in the country to get in and out of. It's a difficult part of Los Angeles to get to, relies exclusively on cars for transportation, ride-share apps are forced off site, and the circular nature of the road network forces people to circulate through the entire terminal area.

LAX is set to host several major events in the coming years, and in order to handle the influx of travelers expected to descend on the city, city leadership set out a plan to build an Automated People Mover train to get people around the airport. Makes sense, right? And with construction starting back in 2019, there was seemingly plenty of time to complete the train before the city serves as one of the hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

But LA has a few major problems: it's LA, it's in California, and it's run by Mayor Karen Bass, one of the worst politicians in state history who helped oversee the destruction of Pacific Palisades in January 2025. Then oversaw a rebuilding process that's been predictably, painfully slow. All while her office was editing the after-fire report to make her look better.

And so, wouldn't you know it, the multi-billion dollar people mover, which was supposed to be open years ago, is once again facing delays that will likely push opening into late-2026. What a surprise!

LAX People Mover Exemplifies California Incompetence

The APM when announced was supposed to being service in March 2023. Then, naturally, it went way over budget and is a full three years behind schedule. With a new projection to open in late-2026. At best. Well, the World Cup hits LA in June, which is just over three months and quite clearly not in late 2026.

So the $3.34 billion project, designed and planned specifically to handle the increased traffic at LAX for the World Cup, is not only way over budget, it's way behind schedule. Welcome to Los Angeles.

According to several local news reports, the train hit 95% completion as early as 2024. But disagreements between the airport authority and contractors have seen it sit unused since then. The project, when it does open, if ever, is expected to handle tens of thousands of travelers per day. Moving those travelers between all terminals, a car rental hub, parking lots, and the city's Metro train system in just around 10 minutes.

Seems like exactly the kind of project you'd want for one of the biggest sporting events in the world, right?

But that implies a level of competence, intelligence, and organization that Los Angeles, and many blue cities, are simply not capable of these days. Projects simply do not finish on time, ahead of schedule, or under budget, and taxpayers foot the bill. It's not like taxpayers in California are already subject to extremely high rates and cost of living, right?