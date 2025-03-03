Annemarie Wiley Says She Clashed With ‘Real Housewives’ Castmates, Was Canceled Over Conservative Views

Hollywood doesn't take kindly to conservative viewpoints. That's a fact that Annemarie Wiley knows all too well.

Wiley was a cast member on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for just one season before she was fired over her support for President Donald Trump.

"Some cast members couldn't comprehend how a woman of color like Annemarie could be a Trump supporter, and she took a ton of abuse for her views," a source told In Touch Weekly last April. "The producers hired her to create sparks but later decided political smackdowns would be a turnoff for viewers."

During an appearance on Friday's episode of OutKick's Tomi Lahren is Fearless, Wiley explained that she was actually "a lifelong Democrat" — at least until the most recent election cycle, when she began leaning further to the right. Originally from Canada, she found out quickly that Hollywood doesn't tolerate that sort of thing.

"Especially living in California, in Los Angeles, where people are so — for lack of a better term — just hateful," Wiley said. "People are very, very hateful, and they will spew terms like ‘bigot’ and ‘transphobic’ in order to silence you and cause fear… and make you feel bad for speaking out about what you believe in."

Annemarie Wiley Takes A Stance On Transgender Athletes, Protecting Children

The backlash began when Bravo first cast Wiley on the show. Some media outlet dug up a 2023 comment from her husband — former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley — where he condemned trans-identifying male athletes competing in women's sports.

"On the issue of trans women competing in women's sports, he said he would not allow our daughters to compete with a biological male. He would protect them from that," Annemarie explained. "And so someone in this media universe dug that up, and I was vilified because of it."

A competitive athlete herself, Wiley agrees with her husband.

"You know, 80% of the country agrees that biological males should not be competing in women's sports," Annemarie said. "I was an athlete my entire life. I ran track from the age of 5. I was a collegiate basketball player. I need bilateral knee replacements, because of what I gave to my sport for all of those years. Of course, I'm opposed to that."

Wiley was also vilified for following conservative personality Candace Owens on social media — which came about because she shared Owens' disgust over a pedophiliac Balenciaga ad campaign that featured children holding teddy bears in bondage gear.

"I have four children," Wiley said. "I, as a mother, was outraged when I saw this, and I was even more outraged by the fact that everyone was silent about it."

She noticed conservative voices like Owens — along with folks like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly — weren't afraid to speak out in defense of children. So she gave them a follow.

"When this was picked up, 'Oh, she follows Candace Owens. She's best friends with Candace Owens,'" Wiley recalled of the media backlash. "And I'm like, 'No, I'm just opposed to the human trafficking rings and the pedophilia that we now know are happening in our country."

Annemarie Wiley Gets An Invitation To The White House

During the interview, Tomi suggested that television networks like Bravo should consider casting a diversity of opinions that resonate with more Americans instead of solely pushing left-wing causes. Wiley agreed, adding that she believes the national narrative is "moving away from just bashing Trump and bashing Republicans all the time."

Hollywood, though, hasn't yet caught up.

"I think there's this overarching theme in Hollywood that you have to be a Democrat, and beyond that, you have to go along with their ideologies — no matter how ludicrous and insane and nonsensical they are," Wiley said. "I will tell you that there are issues that some of them did agree with me about… They'll never say that publicly, and they said that they won't say it publicly. But there are issues that they would agree with.

"But there's this theme in Hollywood, like people have to conform to these ideologies, whether you agree with them or not, otherwise you will be canceled. Like I was."

In February, Wiley was invited to the White House to take part in a Black History Month celebration.

"It was the most incredible day," she beamed. "It was filled with so many open-minded and like-minded, welcoming, intelligent people, and it was so refreshing to see."

So Annemarie Wiley, who is also a nurse anesthetist, seems to be doing just fine without Bravo. And no, she doesn't still watch the show.