Angel Reese Appears To Admit Encounters Of In-Person Racism Were A Lie

Chicago Sky forward says she has "never had a negative encounter in person, ever"

Three-time BET Sportswoman of the Year Angel Reese says she doesn't pay attention to what folks say about her online because no one has ever said a negative word about her in person.

"I get so much love in person, and I’ve never had a negative encounter in person, ever," Reese told reporters after the Sky's 85-66 loss Tuesday to the Liberty.

Hold up. Let's rewind.

Last June, Angel Reese claimed that a white Caitlin Clark fan blocked her and her teammates from entering a team hotel while calling her a "ghetto bitch." Last month, Reese said she had a "rough week" because she heard a Fever fan shout racial slurs at her while she shot free throws. Now, she says no one has ever said a mean word to her in person.

The WNBA investigated both of Reese's accusations and found nothing. In fact, a subsequent video of the first incident shows the man in question simply asking Reese and her teammates if they "had a chance to apologize to Clark" for hard-fouling her.

Still, to see Reese seemingly forget about the hoaxes by which she swore is quite a twist. Of course, not a single member of the dutiful WNBA press corps bothered to ask her to clarify.

Unfortunately, the WNBA has banned OutKick from receiving a credential this season. Otherwise, we would have asked her how exactly she can claim to have "never experienced a negative encounter" after accusing fans of shouting racial slurs at her in person.

Oh, what a tangled web we weave.

Later, in the post-game press conference, Reese said she "just wants to play basketball" and cut out all the noise. We find that hard to believe, considering she recently shared a racially charged TikTok video of Caitlin Clark.

Take a look:

Not exactly the social media activity of someone who "just wants to play basketball," now is it?

Finally, has Reese ever told bigger lies than that she doesn't pay attention to online discourse? Pretending she is not online is more dishonest than saying she heard imaginary chants from racist fans.

There isn't a more insecure athlete in America than Reese. In fact, her entire one-sided feud with Clark is based on her (often unhinged) reaction to the online discourse.

Angel Reese is a joke. And the reporters "covering" her are worse.