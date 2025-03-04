Andy Cohen Attacks Meghan McCain Over Trans Athletes In Women's Sports

Meghan McCain has been outspoken about the issue of biological males in women's sports, saying that transgender athletes should not be able to use their obvious physical advantages. And she might have just lost a friend because of it.

McCain shared a post on X about Payton McNabb, the high school volleyball player who suffered a brain injury after a trans athlete spiked a volleyball at her, with a heartfelt, supportive caption.

"I have had the pleasure of meeting Payton - she is incredibly smart, strong and brave. Both she and her family have been through the unthinkable," McCain posted.

"Democrats defending young women suffering from traumatic brain injuries as a result of trans athletes is why they will continue losing every election."

These are obvious truths; it's unacceptable for young women to get hurt by male athletes because adults in the room are too scared to speak up. And overwhelmingly, the "adults" that are too scared are Democrats.

Still, this common-sense sentiment was immediately criticized by McCain's friend, Bravo television host Andy Cohen.

Cohen responded to her post with predictable nonsense: "Surprised you're buying into the vilification of the trans community given the real problems happening in this country, your previous ally-ship of the LGBTQ community, and the fact that this non-issue affects about four people in this country."

Cohen is, of course, completely and utterly wrong, hypocritical, and dismissive. And it's why his party is going to continue to lose.

Meghan McCain, Payton McNabb Respond To Absurd Andy Cohen Criticism

McCain immediately shot back, saying she was "surprised" about Cohen's dismissive attitude.

"Surprised you're okay with violence against female athletes. Payton suffered serious brain damage - just one story."

"You have my cell, always happy to talk privately or publicly on either of our shows because these conversations are reductive to hash out on social media," she added.

Cohen's claim that this issue "affects about four people in this country" is so laughably false and ignorant that it beggars belief. Though given his ideology, there's little doubt Cohen's ignorance is purposeful.

McNabb also responded to his absurd attitude.

"Andy, calling the protection of women's sports a ‘non-issue' that affects ‘four people’ is not just dismissive - it's factually wrong. Hundreds of female athletes have lost podium spots, scholarships, and opportunities. My own injury was life-changing. And even if it were just one girl, that’s one too many. This is about fairness and safety, not ‘vilification.’"

That's exactly right. The left, for years, has said "even one is too many" on any number of issues. But girls suffering life-threatening injuries to placate the whims of delusional boys? That's fine, in small numbers.

Cohen's "point" is so fundamentally wrong there's little point in arguing with it, but as any sane person would tell him, even if it were just "four" girls now, how many will it be down the road? If he and his political partners have their way, transgender athletes will continue to grow in number, realizing the immense advantages they'll have in beating physically inferior competition.

It might be "four" now, which of course it isn't, but in years to come that will be four thousand, then forty thousand and so on. This attitude, this reality denial, this refusal to accept facts, is why the Democrat Party is on the losing end of an 80-20 issue. Good luck to them.