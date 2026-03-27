Andrew Garfield Reaches Peak Cowardice By Comparing J.K. Rowling To Voldemort In Embarrassing Interview

If there's one thing we know for certain about Hollywood and the vast majority of the people in it, it's that they are cowards.

Whatever the current left-wing consensus is, they will support, defend, and reinforce. Why? Because, in their minds, there's no risk in it. Pandering to the dumbest common denominator is the path of least resistance, something that allows them a "get out of jail free card" as a "good" person.

A few prominent celebrities have bucked this trend, including actor Josh Duhamel, who pointed out that political activism does not change minds, but makes those on the other side of the aisle "despise" those who insult them.

RELATED: Josh Duhamel Blasts Celebrity Political Activism, Says Actors Make People 'Despise Them'

Well look no further than former "Spider-Man" actor Andrew Garfield, who decided to use his platform to compare "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling to Voldemort because she's spoken out in defense of women.

Andrew Garfield Humiliates Himself Because Of Cowardice

Garfield joined "Hits Radio" recently, and talked about the upcoming HBO Max reboot of the "Harry Potter" series and the now-completed film franchise. You know, the adaptations of books written by J.K. Rowling, who's made a point to speak out in defense of women's spaces, angering the extremist left who have rejected biology. In the conversation, Garfield revealed just how much of a coward he is, refusing to refer to Rowling by name and instead using a similar "must not be named" tactic that the books use for Voldemort.

"Daniel is so g****** good. Honestly, I hadn’t watched the ‘Harry Potter’ movies until recently," Garfield said. "He’s really good in those movies. Those ‘Harry Potter’ movies are really good. I know it’s controversial, and we shouldn’t be putting money in the pocket of inhumane legislation right now through she that shall remain nameless, but the soul and spirit…the essence of the themes of those films and the kids and the artisans and the craft people. I’m working with a wonderful makeup artist, Claire, who worked on the creatures… you can’t throw the baby out of the bathwater. There are so many beautiful artists that worked on those films. I have a newfound appreciation for all of the artists, and Daniel is great."

What an absolute loser.

Like so many of the cowards who share his ideology, Garfield is happy to sideline the rights of others because his ideology and his industry demand it. True courage is pointing out that "inhumane legislation" is the type that takes away the rights of women and girls to have private spaces without men invading them. That's what Rowling's done. But because Garfield has none of that courage, because he's someone committed to avoiding criticism from his peers, he reveals himself to be a hypocrite. Anyone who truly believes that Rowling is "inhumane" wouldn't hesitate to stop watching her work. He knows that's not true, so he watches anyway, virtue signaling to his moronic fanbase by calling her Voldermort.

Maybe that's why he hasn't been in a successful movie in half a decade.