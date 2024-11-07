'Amish For Trump' Turnout In Pennsylvania Was Real

During the 2024 election, Donald Trump saw gains with women, men, black people, young voters and Hispanics compared to 2020.

Oh, and the Amish.

According to the New York Post, Amish voters registered to vote in "unprecedented numbers" in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania to vote for Donald Trump.

The community's increased interest in politics stems from a federal raid on a local raw milk farm in Bird in Hand, Pa., last January.

"The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture stormed Amos Miller’s farm Jan. 4 after reports of illnesses in children linked to raw dairy products purchased there, according to the local media outlet Lancaster Farming," the report details.

"That was the impetus for them to say, ‘We need to participate,’ " the source told the outlet of local Amish voters. "This is about neighbors helping neighbors."

Specifically, conservative activist Scott Presler also spent weeks reaching out to Pennsylvania's Amish community.

"To connect with this demographic, he highlighted an incident involving state authorities raiding an Amish farmer’s dairy for selling unpasteurized milk without a permit, framing it as an example of government overreach," the Express Tribune reported.

"This narrative strongly resonated with Amish voters, whom he encouraged to support Trump to protect their agricultural practices, religious freedoms, and traditional lifestyle. Beyond the Amish community, Presler reached out to union laborers and hunters, underscoring Trump’s stances on job security and Second Amendment rights."

Take a look:

Elon Musk, who emerged as one of Trump's most influential supporters during the final months of the campaign, also said Tuesday that reaching out to Amish voters was key to Trump's ground game strategy in Pennsylvania, which Trump won in both in 2024.

"We paid significant attention to the Amish community," Musk told Tucker Carlson. There was government overreach with the Amish farmers. They were upset, so we made sure they got out to vote."

Here are more photos of the "Amish for Trump" movement.

Amish votes matter.