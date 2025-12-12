'America's Game': Gold Star Sister Explains Why Army-Navy Transcends Football

The annual Army-Navy game is an opportunity for our country to unite behind the men and women who fight for America's freedoms.

The annual Army–Navy Game is one of the most beloved traditions in American sports, but for millions of service members and their families, it has always meant far more than football.

For Ryan Manion, it's a reminder of service, sacrifice and legacy — not just the rivalry on the field, but the people behind the uniforms.

"The Army-Navy game has always been about more than football," Manion told OutKick. "It’s a reminder of what service looks like, what commitment really means, and the kind of young men and women who choose to step up for something bigger than themselves. It’s tradition, rivalry, pride, and purpose all wrapped into one."

Ryan is the Gold Star sister of 1st Lt. Travis Manion, a Naval Academy wrestling alum who was killed by an enemy sniper in Iraq in 2007 while pulling his teammates to safety. Since then, she has dedicated her life to honoring her brother's legacy and supporting the military community as president of the Travis Manion Foundation (TMF).

"For veterans and Gold Star families of the fallen, [the Army-Navy Game] is an annual tradition that honors their service and carries on the legacies of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in a fun and competitive manner," she said.

Military Families Come Together At Annual Army-Navy Game

Travis Manion's legacy is rooted in five words he spoke before deploying for a second tour to Iraq: "If Not Me, Then Who?" It's a phrase Ryan describes as "the essence of Travis" that continues to guide the foundation and the people it serves.

"Travis possessed every characteristic one could hope for in a leader," Ryan said. "As both my younger brother and during his time as a Marine, he was brave, caring, fearless, resilient and, above all, a man of unwavering character deeply committed to helping others and leading his peers. He was the man who stepped up when others wouldn’t."

Travis continues to inspire within his own family, too. Ryan's daughter, Maggie Borek, is a second-year midshipman at the Naval Academy.

"I get to watch her follow in her uncle’s footsteps and preserve his legacy in those same halls where he was two decades prior," Ryan said. "I could not be prouder of her — how she and her peers are showing up, pushing themselves and becoming the next generation of leaders."

Army–Navy weekend has also become a cornerstone moment for TMF, which hosts an annual tailgate ahead of the game. What started as a small gathering of 30 friends tailgating out of the trunks of their cars has grown into an annual celebration with more than 4,000 attendees.

"This is a true testament to the tight-knit nature of the military community, regardless of the branch, and the impact of the community we’ve built," Ryan said.

The tailgate, she explained, reflects the spirit of the game itself.

"While the rivalry is fierce, it’s rooted in deep mutual respect," Manion said. "The game showcases the values that unite our military: character, leadership, integrity and selfless sacrifice.

"You can experience just about any emotion you can think of at the Army-Navy game. From the excitement of cheering your team on to win, to the more somber moments paying respect to America’s fallen heroes."

Army (6–5) and Navy (9–2) kick off at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium. For viewers watching from home — especially those without a direct connection to the military — Manion hopes the meaning of the game resonates beyond the final score.

"I hope those watching at home can take away the importance of the military community to our nation," she said. "These are the individuals that fight for America’s freedoms, and we can’t allow their service to go unnoticed."

During a time when the country feels increasingly divided, this game gives us a chance to table our disagreements. At least for a little while.

"For a few hours each year, Americans rally around a shared appreciation for service and sacrifice," she said. "Regardless of the final scoreboard, Army and Navy are on the same team."