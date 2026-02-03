In Win For Science & Sanity, First Medical Association Comes Out Against Trans Surgeries For Children

It's finally happened. Finally, a body of medical professionals has shown some backbone, willingness to tell the truth, and acknowledged inarguable reality.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons announced on Tuesday that they would become the first prominent medical association to recommend against allowing children under the age of 19 to undergo transgender-related surgeries. Those surgeries, detailed by those who have de-transitioned, can cause lifelong side effects and have tremendous potential harms. Thus, it's been obvious to any sane individual or group that allowing children to undergo these risky, essentially experimental "treatments" is indefensible.

Yet, as is so often the case, political ideology among professional associations has led to thousands of children undergoing surgeries they are often incapable of understanding. All while parents are fed a barrage of misinformation, misinterpretations, and scare tactics about losing their children to suicide.

"Available evidence suggests that a substantial proportion of children with prepubertal onset gender dysphoria experience resolution or significant reduction of distress by the time they reach adulthood, absent medical or surgical intervention," their statement explains. "Evidence regarding adolescent onset presentation, which has become increasingly common since the mid-2010s, is more limited but similarly does not allow for confident prediction of long-term trajectories."

That's correct. The actual evidence, not the insane, offensive hyperbole and activism we so often hear from the media, quite clearly demonstrates that exact phenomenon. And allowing children, who can't yet vote, smoke, drink, or join the military, to cut off body parts is the very definition of insanity.

Will More Medical Associations Follow Suit?

The statement also explains that the arguments made by the extremist activists pushing these surgeries are often based on a faulty misunderstanding of "patient autonomy."

"Respect for emerging adolescent autonomy is also cited as a rationale for the provision of care in the face of low certainty evidence," the statement says. "However, patient autonomy is more properly defined as the right of a patient to accept or refuse appropriate treatment; it does not create an obligation for a physician to provide interventions in the absence of a favorable risk–benefit profile."

Essentially, just because patients have autonomy to make their own decisions doesn't mean physicians have to listen to everything they say.

This announcement comes just a few days after a massive, landmark suit taken up by a young girl who de-transitioned later after having a double mastectomy at just 16-years-old. The jury in the case, brought by Fox Varian, awarded her $1.6 million for "past and future suffering," and $400,000 more for "future medical expenses."

Another de-transitioner, Chloe Cole, told Fox News that this is just the start of many more cases to come: "There are going to be potentially hundreds, if not thousands, across the world of de-transitioners who had been mutilated and have been castrated at very young ages and think it is only right that, obviously, these are things that are never going to be reversible, but I think every child who has had this done to them deserves the world."

So, how many more associations will look to move past the ridiculous, dangerous recommendations they previously made and acknowledge the lack of evidence behind transgender procedures for children? The unfortunate answer is probably not that many. Organizations like the American Medical Association view their primary goal as helping advance the causes of the Democratic Party. And the left continues to push this agenda, in direct defiance of reality. "Free Palestine, Protect Trans Youth." Sums it all up pretty well.