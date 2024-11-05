America Will Never Be The Same If Trump Does Not Win: That Is My Election Issue | Tomi Lahren

It all comes down to this, folks.

The polls don’t matter. The pundits don’t matter. The concerts. The sound bites. The yard signs. None of it matters now.

ALL that matters is that YOU vote.

And I’m not gonna tell you what to do, but I’ll tell you what I voted on.

And it’s not the social media outrage campaign. I don’t really care that Joe called us garbage. I don’t really care that Mark Cuban thinks we are weak and dumb.

I’m actually not offended, nor do I care much what either of those fools think of us.

I am FAR more offended by the fact that 10 million-plus illegal aliens have been allowed to invade this country, prey on our citizens, and bankrupt our communities.

THAT is my election issue.

And the fact that Joe and Kamala delivered MORE ILLEGAL ALIENS in the month of October than JOBS.

12,000 jobs. Over 56,000 illegals.

How does that even happen? NOT by accident, I’ll tell you that.

Even gross incompetence can’t deliver that kind of a disparity.

And if Kamala wins tonight, you can bet that every single one of those millions she’s let in will get amnesty. They will compete for jobs. They will compete for government assistance and newsflash, they will win.

They’ll also be loyal Democrat voters till the end of time, meaning we will NEVER undo this mess.

So to the folks out there who are on the fence and thinking about casting your vote for Kamala because you hate Trump.

Ask yourself if you can really afford to vote based on personality. Can you?

To those women who are gonna vote Kamala based solely on abortion. Can you afford to do that?

Jennifer Aniston can. JLO can. Lady Gaga and Beyonce and Katy Perry and Reese Witherspoon can. Can you though?

Can you afford to pay for your grocery bill and your energy bill and your mortgage payment and fund two endless foreign wars and 15 million illegal immigrants?

If you can, by all means vote for Kamala.

If you are ready and willing to send your son or daughter to fight in Kamala and Liz Cheney's endless wars, go ahead and vote for Kamala.

If your visceral reaction to what Trump says is more important to you than all of those things, vote for Kamala.

But, if, by chance, you don't happen to be an actress or a pop star or perhaps if you just care about the average Americans out there struggling to make ends meet or the seniors putting food back at the supermarket register, then you might need to get over how Trump makes you feel. You might need to vote for the person who has proven he can run this country.

Because if you help elect Kamala, I can promise you this: all those celebrities who endorsed her, they will manage. They can afford it.

But can you afford four more years of what she and Democrats have done to ravage this country?

That's the real question and the ONLY one that matters today.