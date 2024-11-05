America Will Never Be The Same If Trump Does Not Win: That Is My Election Issue | Tomi Lahren

Published|Updated

It all comes down to this, folks. 

The polls don’t matter. The pundits don’t matter. The concerts. The sound bites. The yard signs. None of it matters now.

ALL that matters is that YOU vote. 

Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

And I’m not gonna tell you what to do, but I’ll tell you what I voted on. 

And it’s not the social media outrage campaign. I don’t really care that Joe called us garbage. I don’t really care that Mark Cuban thinks we are weak and dumb. 

I’m actually not offended, nor do I care much what either of those fools think of us. 

I am FAR more offended by the fact that 10 million-plus illegal aliens have been allowed to invade this country, prey on our citizens, and bankrupt our communities. 

Texas National Guard troops block immigrants from entering a high-traffic border crossing area along Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas on December 20, 2022 as viewed from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

THAT is my election issue.

And the fact that Joe and Kamala delivered MORE ILLEGAL ALIENS in the month of October than JOBS. 

12,000 jobs. Over 56,000 illegals. 

How does that even happen? NOT by accident, I’ll tell you that. 

Even gross incompetence can’t deliver that kind of a disparity.

And if Kamala wins tonight, you can bet that every single one of those millions she’s let in will get amnesty. They will compete for jobs. They will compete for government assistance and newsflash, they will win. 

They’ll also be loyal Democrat voters till the end of time, meaning we will NEVER undo this mess. 

So to the folks out there who are on the fence and thinking about casting your vote for Kamala because you hate Trump. 

Ask yourself if you can really afford to vote based on personality. Can you? 

To those women who are gonna vote Kamala based solely on abortion. Can you afford to do that?

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston can. JLO can. Lady Gaga and Beyonce and Katy Perry and Reese Witherspoon can. Can you though? 

Can you afford to pay for your grocery bill and your energy bill and your mortgage payment and fund two endless foreign wars and 15 million illegal immigrants? 

If you can, by all means vote for Kamala. 

If you are ready and willing to send your son or daughter to fight in Kamala and Liz Cheney's endless wars, go ahead and vote for Kamala. 

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. - Marines unload Amphibious Combat Vehicles at Camp Pendleton on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. (Photo by Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

If your visceral reaction to what Trump says is more important to you than all of those things, vote for Kamala.

But, if, by chance, you don't happen to be an actress or a pop star or perhaps if you just care about the average Americans out there struggling to make ends meet or the seniors putting food back at the supermarket register, then you might need to get over how Trump makes you feel. You might need to vote for the person who has proven he can run this country. 

Because if you help elect Kamala, I can promise you this: all those celebrities who endorsed her, they will manage. They can afford it. 

(Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

But can you afford four more years of what she and Democrats have done to ravage this country? 

That's the real question and the ONLY one that matters today.

Tags
Written by

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.