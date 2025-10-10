Amazon Removes James Bond Gun From Posters, Puts It Back After Mass Outcry

It would make sense to think that Hollywood and the entertainment industry would have learned its lesson. The public does not want "woke." It does not want lectures, or to see its favorite heroes and characters diminished by a progressive ideology that doesn't reflect the original stories.

The latest Indiana Jones film, "Dial of Destiny," was a commercial failure in part because it made its signature character a depressing, washed-up shell of himself. "The Last Jedi" made Luke Skywalker a bitter failure.

There's also been significant concerns raised about another one of the industry's most famous and important characters: James Bond. Bond, long under the control of a single family, the Broccoli family, is now part of Amazon Studios.

While the franchise has changed over the years, it's remained true to the original vision. But now that it's part of a modern corporation, a corporation that is, naturally, openly left-wing, nobody's quite sure if that will continue. If the treatment of the series on Amazon Prime Video is any indication, there's not much reason for optimism.

Amazon Edits James Bond Posters, Changes Them After Outcry

In a series of new thumbnails on Prime Video, for every single Bond movie, Amazon removed every single visible gun from the preview artwork. Yes, James Bond, a character associated with guns, in fact, associated with a specific gun, the Walther PPK, had all references to guns removed.

For reference, here's the original teaser poster for "Spectre."

In every version of the "Goldeneye" poster, Pierce Brosnan is holding a gun. What purpose does this serve?

After people noticed the change, and fans expressed their dissatisfaction, Amazon replaced the edited photos with new artwork depicting Bond holding a gun. Fox News Digital asked Amazon Studios to explain it, but never heard back. And never will.

Denis Villeneuve, one of the best directors working today, is expected to helm the next entry into the series. That provides some level of hope, that the film won't be yet another disappointing entry in the era of tech companies running Hollywood. But this move is an example of why things have gone so wrong. Young employees focused on the wrong things, making unnecessary changes that nobody asked for. They're never going to learn.