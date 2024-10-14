All-Time Low Of Trust The Media Could Loom Large For Kamala Harris' Election Chances

Since 1972, Gallup has asked American adults the following question each year:

"In general, how much trust and confidence do you have in the mass media -- such as newspapers, TV and radio -- when it comes to reporting the news fully, accurately and fairly -- a great deal, a fair amount, not very much or none at all?"

In 1976, 72% of Americans responded by saying they had a "great deal or fair amount of trust" in the media. Just 4% said they had "no trust at all."

Oh, how times have changed.

Today, an all-time low of only 31% of Americans report a "great deal or fair amount of trust" in the media. Here is a look at the results of the survey from 1972-2024:

Notably, the surge in Americans who say they have "no trust" in the media started in 2020 and has continued to climb. We can understand why.

This week marks four years since the New York Post published the Hunter Biden laptop exposé, uncovering a trove of corruption tied to the Biden family name.

Nearly every notable major legacy news outlet discredited the story by citing 51 former U.S. intelligence officials who declared the report "Russian disinformation." Facebook and Twitter buried and censored the report.

Voters were nudged to ignore the story entirely.

However, the report was not "Russian disinformation." It was accurate. And may very well have changed the outcome of the 2020 election. At least one in six Biden voters say they would have changed their vote had they been aware of the report and/or its accuracy.

But the media's cover-up of the Hunter Biden laptop story is not the only reason Americans have such little faith in the news industry.

The media at large also spent years fanning the flames of the Russia hoax; misleading the public about COVID-19, masks, and the origins of the virus; Joe Biden's mental condition; government-pressured censorship; BLM, and, just about every major news story with major political ramifications.

The list goes on.

Put simply, the public finally figured out that blindly trusting an industry infested with political and personal agendas was not wise. And that could have major implications for the upcoming election.

Mass media is Kamala Harris' most prolific ally, bar none. It is hard to fathom that a candidate as unpopular as Harris was just four months ago could actually win the general election if Americans knew the truth about her.

Harris has never held a job in the private sector. She has lived off taxpayer dollars her entire life. She got her start in politics because of a romantic relationship with former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown.

Harris was a notoriously unpopular prosecutor and district attorney in California. She was arguably the least popular Democratic candidate in the 2020 primaries.

Joe Biden selected her as his running mate because the party limited his options to only black women. Kamala was installed as the 2024 nominee without the input of a single primary voter.

Yet one is unlikely to hear any of those facts when consuming election coverage via the New York Times, CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS and the Washington Post.

Each of those outlets has proudly participated in the strategy to completely and deceptively portray Harris as a strong leader who worked her way up from the middle class to the next President of the United States.

In 1976, Americans trusted the media enough to fall for that ruse. However, Gallup's latest study suggests voters in 2024 will take the media's portrayal of Kamala for what it is: another lie.