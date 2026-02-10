The ‘All-American’ Lie: Tomi Lahren Exposes the NFL’s Desperate Bad Bunny Power Play

Tomi Lahren rips the NFL’s "Benito Bowl" and the cringe white liberals fawning over Jay-Z’s globalist agenda.

PublishedUpdated

The Super Bowl halftime show featuring Bad Bunny, though not consequential to our daily lives, was still a deliberate slap in the face delivered by the NFL and its entertainment overlord, Jay-Z. 

And you might be surprised to hear me say this, but… it’s not Bad Bunny’s fault. 

He did exactly what the NFL and Jay-Z sent him out there to do. Deliver a big FU to at least half the audience, maybe more. 

He’s Puerto Rican, speaks Spanish, hates ICE and has dirty lyrics that — the silver lining — most of us can’t and didn’t and don’t have any desire to understand.

I don’t fault him for that. That’s his thing. Go for it. 

What’s more barf-inducing is the way white libs are fawning all over him and his performance, whether they actually liked it or understood a word of it or not. 

In fact, there’s a direct correlation between the whiteness of the Lib and the cringe level of their fake ass fawning over Bad Bunny.

Just look at the Newsoms, for example.

The "Benito Bowl?" 

That sounds like something you’d order from Chipotle. 

But in all seriousness, the way libs — mostly the white ones (shocker) — are bending and falling all over themselves to convince us that it was an "All American performance" is theater in itself. 

And it’s the white libs that are DEMANDING we acknowledge Puerto Rico as "All American" when the Puerto Ricans themselves are like… nah, we are Puerto Rican. 

And yeah, for all the corny asses on social media who are gonna say I’m stupid because Puerto Rico IS part of the U.S., yeah I’m aware. It’s a territory. 

A territory that insists on having its own Olympic team and World Baseball Classic team.

Teams that compete against the United States… weird. 

And whatever, that’s fine. I honestly couldn't care less, but miss me with this "All American" load of BS. 

But back to the NFL, why would they choose an artist that’s A. not from the San Francisco area, B. doesn’t speak English, and C. sh*ts on our ICE agents? 

Is the NFL so desperate for Hispanic and Latino viewership that they’re willing to put on a halftime show that a great majority — including NFL players themselves — aren’t familiar with and can’t understand? 

And I know people point to Bad Bunny’s downloads and global popularity and that’s true, but outside of maybe Miami… he’s not a household name.

And yeah, I know a lot of people in this country speak Spanish and only Spanish and yeah, that’s another consequence of open borders, by the way. 

If the NFL wanted to pick a performer that, ya know, is popular and performs in our language… it’s not hard to find one.

But they’d never do it because he said the n-word in 2020, and it’d just be "too controversial."

At the end of the day, the Super Bowl halftime show is small potatoes, and I recognize that. But force-feeding this globalist, open borders, no human is illegal, American culture is too American shtick on us at every turn, is exhausting.

Tags
Written by

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.