The ‘All-American’ Lie: Tomi Lahren Exposes the NFL’s Desperate Bad Bunny Power Play

Tomi Lahren rips the NFL’s "Benito Bowl" and the cringe white liberals fawning over Jay-Z’s globalist agenda.

The Super Bowl halftime show featuring Bad Bunny, though not consequential to our daily lives, was still a deliberate slap in the face delivered by the NFL and its entertainment overlord, Jay-Z.

And you might be surprised to hear me say this, but… it’s not Bad Bunny’s fault.

He did exactly what the NFL and Jay-Z sent him out there to do. Deliver a big FU to at least half the audience, maybe more.

He’s Puerto Rican, speaks Spanish, hates ICE and has dirty lyrics that — the silver lining — most of us can’t and didn’t and don’t have any desire to understand.

I don’t fault him for that. That’s his thing. Go for it.

What’s more barf-inducing is the way white libs are fawning all over him and his performance, whether they actually liked it or understood a word of it or not.

In fact, there’s a direct correlation between the whiteness of the Lib and the cringe level of their fake ass fawning over Bad Bunny.

Just look at the Newsoms, for example.

The "Benito Bowl?"

That sounds like something you’d order from Chipotle.

But in all seriousness, the way libs — mostly the white ones (shocker) — are bending and falling all over themselves to convince us that it was an "All American performance" is theater in itself.

And it’s the white libs that are DEMANDING we acknowledge Puerto Rico as "All American" when the Puerto Ricans themselves are like… nah, we are Puerto Rican.

And yeah, for all the corny asses on social media who are gonna say I’m stupid because Puerto Rico IS part of the U.S., yeah I’m aware. It’s a territory.

A territory that insists on having its own Olympic team and World Baseball Classic team.

Teams that compete against the United States… weird.

And whatever, that’s fine. I honestly couldn't care less, but miss me with this "All American" load of BS.

But back to the NFL, why would they choose an artist that’s A. not from the San Francisco area, B. doesn’t speak English, and C. sh*ts on our ICE agents?

Is the NFL so desperate for Hispanic and Latino viewership that they’re willing to put on a halftime show that a great majority — including NFL players themselves — aren’t familiar with and can’t understand?

And I know people point to Bad Bunny’s downloads and global popularity and that’s true, but outside of maybe Miami… he’s not a household name.

And yeah, I know a lot of people in this country speak Spanish and only Spanish and yeah, that’s another consequence of open borders, by the way.

If the NFL wanted to pick a performer that, ya know, is popular and performs in our language… it’s not hard to find one.

But they’d never do it because he said the n-word in 2020, and it’d just be "too controversial."

At the end of the day, the Super Bowl halftime show is small potatoes, and I recognize that. But force-feeding this globalist, open borders, no human is illegal, American culture is too American shtick on us at every turn, is exhausting.