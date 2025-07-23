After Millions Were Raised For California Fire Victims, Where Did The Money Go?

How does money always just go poof in California?

Wildfires completely ravaged Southern California earlier this year. Our collective hearts broke for the victims, who lost everything. And that’s why people from around the world generously donated some $100 million as a part of that star-studded California FireAid concert in late January.

But uh, where the hell did that money actually go?

Well, it turns out we – and more importantly, the fire victims themselves – have more questions than answers.

Two LA-area local news investigations came to two similar conclusions: those tens of millions of dollars were handed over to "organizations."

Ya know, nonprofits and NGOs. That’s not uncommon and not necessarily shady, but when you do a deeper dive into the organizations and how that money was divvied up, to whom, and to what... well, it's a little suspicious.

For their part, fire victims themselves are saying they have yet to get jack shiz.

When you donate to a relief effort or take part in a benefit concert for a specific event to help victims, you kind of assume, or at least hope, even naively, that your money is going toward something perhaps a little more focused than... I don’t know… the California Native Vote Project, for God’s sake!

Um, excuse me, but what in the flippity-flip does a political non-profit that exists to encourage Native Americans to participate in the political process have to do with FIRE VICTIMS?

The FireAid website says that funds were supposed to be for "financial assistance for displaced and affected Native families, expanded healing and mental health services, and distribution of critical health & safety resources."









Ok, even if you think that could be a worthwhile expenditure of FireAid funds, I’m glad our friends over at Breibart pointed this out: "According to Census data, there were 16 Native American residents of Pacific Palisades, out of nearly 23,000 people. There were slightly more Native Americans in Altadena affected by the Eaton Fire: 46 out of about 43,000 residents."





So, some of the money donors generously handed over to help fire victims went to a political non-profit created to turn out the Native American vote and also "help native fire victims," of which there is a grand total of 62 out of 66,000 residents.

I asked Governor Gavin Newsom if his office or Mayor Dumb Bass’ office cared to look into this and … well, you see the response..

Gavin’s office basically said it's not their problem.

So let me get this straight: the governor’s office has no interest in investigating or making sure that those who donated to this cause were not defrauded?

WOW. Just wow.

This whole California FireAid situation feels like a mini-USAID scam.

And, by the way, how does money always just go poof in California?

Also, $20 billion doled out for "homelessness" is also unaccounted for. And that illustrious bullet train to nowhere?

I smell a rat. Don’t you?

And those are my Final Thoughts.